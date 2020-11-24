Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Oratorio Society of New York Presents Its Annual MESSIAH, Reimagined Digitally

The performance will be available to stream for free beginning Monday, December 21.

Nov. 24, 2020  
The Oratorio Society of New York, led by Music Director Kent Tritle, will continue its tradition of presenting an annual performance of Handel's Messiah-a yearly occurrence since 1874-with a special, reimagined digital offering. Available to stream at www.osny.org beginning on Monday, December 21 at 8pm ET, the virtual concert features 24 members of the Oratorio Society, performing alongside 12 instrumentalists, and joined by soloists soprano Susanna Phillips, mezzo-soprano Heather Petrie, tenor Joshua Blue, and baritone Sidney Outlaw. The joyful "Hallelujah Chorus" features additional video appearances from across the Oratorio Society's wider membership, filmed separately.

The concert was filmed outdoors this fall, adhering to CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and masking. In addition, participants produced negative Covid tests prior to arriving for the filming and received temperature checks on-site.

Concert Information

Selections from Handel's Messiah
Presented by Oratorio Society of New York
Premieres Monday, December 21 at 8pm ET

Free to access at: https://www.osny.org

Oratorio Society of New York
Kent Tritle, Music Director
with soloists:
Susanna Phillips, soprano
Heather Petrie, mezzo-soprano
Joshua Blue, tenor
Sidney Outlaw, baritone


