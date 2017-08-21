Opera Adaptation of Stephen King's DOLORES CLAIBORNE on Tap for 59E59 Theaters' Fall Season

59E59 Theaters has announced the line-up of shows for Fall 2017. All performances take place at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison Avenues). Ticket prices and performance schedules vary. For tickets, call Ticket Central at 212-279-4200 or online at www.59e59.org.

Single tickets for the Fall 2017 season go on sale on September 12 at Noon for the general public with a special pre-sale available for 59E59 Members beginning on September 6 at Noon.

59E59 Theaters Fall 2017 Line Up:



October 19 - November 12

KNIVES IN HENS written by David Harrower, directed by Paul Takacs

With Robyn Kerr, Alvin Keith, and more to be announced.

Produced by The Shop

Tickets: $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members)

In a preindustrial rural world, poised on the cusp of transformation, the fates of a young woman, her plowman husband, and the local miler collide in a quest for knowledge, agency, and freedom. David Harrower's seminal work of stark beauty unpacks the subtle power of words and ideas to liberate, empower, and lift the mind and soul.



October 20 - November 5

OCCUPIED TERRITORIES written by Nancy Bannon and Mollye Maxner, directed by Mollye Maxner

With Nancy Bannon, Kelley Rae O'Donnell, Cody Robinson, Donte Bonner, Diego Aguirre, Thony Mena, Nile Harris, and Nathan Jan Yaffe

Produced by Theater Alliance of Washington, DC in association with Available Potential Enterprises

Tickets: $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members)

When Jude enters her estranged father's basement on the night of his funeral she unleashes his secret past. As she digs, two worlds collide, challenging everything she always believed about her family. This powerfully intimate theatrical event carries us between a suburban basement and the jungles of Vietnam. OCCUPIED TERRITORIES won the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Choreography and was nominated for Outstanding New Play and Direction.



October 22 - October 29

DOLORES CLAIBORNE composed by Tobias Picker, libretto by J.D. McClatchy, conducted by Pacien Mazzagatti, directed by Michael Capasso

With a cast TBA

Produced by New York City Opera

Tickets: $25-$75 ($25-$49 for 59E59 Members)

Hailed at its premiere by Opera News as 'a significant new work... a triumph for all concerned,' the impact of Stephen King's psychodrama is heightened in this intimate, new adaptation of Tobias Picker's opera. New York City Opera Principal Conductor Pacien Mazzagatti leads the production.



November 8 - November 26

TOYS: A Dark Fairy Tale written by Saviana Stanescu, directed by Gabor Tompa

With Tunde Skovran and Julia Ubrankovics

Produced by J.U.S.T. Toys Productions

Tickets: $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members)

Shari was born in a war-torn country, alone and fending for herself; Clara grew up in New York with the best of everything. These two very different characters - who led two very different lives - meet in an explosive encounter and discover a shared secret from their past. This presentation is made possible through the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York.

November 7 - December 17

THE MAD ONES, book, music and lyrics by Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk, directed by Stephen Brackett

With cast TBD

Produced by Prospect Theater Company

Tickets: $25 - $70 ($25 - $49 for 59E59 Members)

Featuring break-out hit songs "Run Away with Me" and "Say the Word", THE MAD ONES immerses audiences in the complex inner life of Samantha Brown-a young woman on the brink of change. Sitting in her parent's driveway, Samantha faces a choice: will she follow in her mother's footsteps, or take the dare of her impetuous best friend and chart a new path?

November 16 - December 10

THE BRIEFLY DEAD, written by Stephen Kaliski, directed by Elizabeth Ostler

With Mia Aguirre, Kristin Fulton, Paul Hinkes, Ben Kaufman, Sofiya Cheyenne Perez, Katie Proulx, Sarah Wadsley, and Ioanna Zafiropoulos

Produced by Adjusted Realists

Tickets: $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members)

Good news: you actually can bring the love of your life back from the dead! Bad news: breakfast the next morning is really awkward. When it comes to the unexpected resurrection of his beloved wife Alcestis, King Admetos learns the hard way that the aftermath of a miracle ain't as peachy as we might assume. A Doll's House, Part 2 for the Ancient Greek theater, THE BRIEFLY DEAD reinvents a classic play with a sharply contemporary celebration of its powerful heroine returning home to settle the score.

November 28 - December 31

CROSS THAT RIVER book and lyrics by Allan and Pat Harris, music by Allan Harris, directed by Regge Life

With Maya Azucena, Allan Harris, Alan Grubner, Miki Hayama, Seth Johnson, Caroline Leonhart, Jeffery Smith, Shirazette Tinnin, and Jay White

Produced by Love Productions Records

Tickets: $25-$35 ($24.50 for 59E59 Members)

The unsettled West of the 1860s provides a new life and new dreams for Blue, a run-away slave, who escapes to Texas to become one of America's first Black Cowboys. This compelling tale of freedom integrates fiction with historical fact, and each song presents a different page in this complicated chapter of American History. The story of Blue begins in Louisiana, and with every song of this highly-infectious score, the audience is moved further along on Blue's harrowing journey across the Sabine River to freedom in the Wild West. Each song tells a unique story, at times joyful, sometimes tragic, but always a poignant chronicle of enduring perseverance.

December 12 - December 31

A REGULAR LITTLE HOUDINI, written and directed by Daniel Llewelyn-Williams

With Daniel Llewelyn-Williams

Produced by Flying Bridge Theatre Limited

Tickets: $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members)

Edwardian Newport, South Wales: A dockworker's son, smitten by Harry Houdini, dreams of a life of magic. Doggedly training himself to emulate his hero on the industrial detritus, his relentless ambition finally brings him face-to-face with the world's greatest showman - and one of the most terrifying events in British industrial history.

Related Articles