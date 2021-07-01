Opening the Doors of the Theatre Raleigh Arts Center with Oh, What A Night!

Kicking off their 2021 Summer Series, Theatre Raleigh is excited to bring the 4th incarnation of the Broadway concert, Oh What A Night!. Back by popular demand, this concert event of the season includes performances of songs from blockbuster musicals including Dear Evan Hansen, The Prom, Hadestown, Waitress, Come From Away and many more. Oh, What A Night! celebrates Broadway's return and live performing after this long intermission.

"To say I am starving to be back in front of a LIVE audience is an understatement!", says Thao Nguyen, star in Oh, What A Night!. "As performers, one of the rewards for our work and dedication to our craft is hearing and seeing the applause from audiences. It is this rush of serotonin that keeps us coming back and dedicating more and more of ourselves to our theaters and it's patrons."

Oh What A Night! opens on July 7th with performances through the 11th. Ticket prices from $32 - $45.

Click HERE to purchase tickets or call (919) 832-9997 or email boxoffice@theatreraleigh.com

Be one of the first people to experience a live performance in the new Theatre Raleigh Arts Center. Located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road., between Atlantic Ave and Capital Blvd.

Theatre Raleigh is following all COVID safety guidelines. Audience members will be socially distanced and asked to keep their mask on when not eating or drinking.