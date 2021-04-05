Online Premiere Celebrating #JazzAppreciationMonth with Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo     ﻿ 

It is officially #JazzAppreciationMonth and Bronx Arts Ensemble is celebrating with a special duo; Miguel Zenón(alto saxophone) and Luis Perdomo(piano).

This program will pay homage to artists born and raised in the Bronx or with strong roots tied to the Bronx. Zenón and Perdomo will perform classics such as "Los Roncos" by Jerry Gonzalez, "La Vida Es Un Sueño" by Arsenio Rodriguez, and more!

Premiering on Facebook and Youtube, Miguel Zenón will also present a behind-the-scenes look at the duo project he has developed with Luis Perdomo for BAE's Jazz Appreciation month celebration. Filmed at The Jazz Gallery. Learn more about the artists below.

Learn more at https://www.bronxartsensemble.org/event/bae-concert-hall-miguel-zenon-luis-perdomo/.

For more information, please visit https://www.bronxartsensemble.org.