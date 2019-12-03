One Night Only: ONLY SKETCHES ABOUT 32 DEGREES
Only Sketches About, the team that brings you sketches about one theme every other month, wraps up the year with Only Sketches About 32 Degrees.
Written and performed by James Azzaretti, Chris Fitzgerald, Cassidy Graham, Laura Hardman, Ibhan Kulkarni, Sam Lizak, Jenna Sherriton, Annette Storckman, and Gabrielle Williott.
If you think we can't do a show only about the nebulous notion of 32 Degrees, you're dead wrong mister!
This one-night-only performance will be presented on Friday, December 20 at 8pm at the PIT Loft, 154 W 29th Street, New York, NY 10001. Tickets are $12.
For tickets, click here.
Facebook @onlysketchesabout
Twitter @SketchesAbout
Instagram @onlysketchesabout
