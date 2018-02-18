Olivia Wilde Will Direct a New Teen Comedy Film Starring Beanie Feldstein

According to Brit + Co, Olivia Wilde will be directing a new teen comedy called Booksmart, which will star Beanie Feldstein as well as KAITLYN DEVER.

Booksmart will tell the story of two best friends and academic overachievers who fear they wasted their high school years missing out on the fun of their youth. The pair decided to make up for all four years in one single evening.

Wilde first broke the news on Instagram, posting a photo of her director's chair and stating "SOOOO.... On this #femalefilmmakerfriday I'm BEYOND thrilled to announce that I'm directing a movie called Booksmart..."

SOOOO.... ___________________ On this #femalefilmmakerfriday I'm BEYOND thrilled to announce that I'm directing a movie called "Booksmart" for @annapurnapics and Gloria Sanchez Productions, starring BRILLIANT humans, @beaniefeldstein and @kaitlyndever. ___________________ Not only is it a great story but it's fucking hilarious and I can't wait to tell it to you. ___________________ Now if you'll excuse me I'm going to continue freaking out with happiness. ___________________ #Booksmartmovie A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 16, 2018 at 11:47am PST

Olivia Wilde is an Irish American actress, model, producer, director, activist, and socialite. She is known for her role as Dr. Remy "Thirteen" Hadley on the medical-drama television series House (2007-2012). She is known for her roles in the films Alpha Dog (2007), Tron: Legacy(2010), Cowboys & Aliens (2011), Butter (2011), People Like Us (2012), Drinking Buddies (2013), The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013), Her (2013), Rush (2013), The Lazarus Effect (2015), Love the Coopers (2015), and Meadowland(2015). In 2017, Wilde made her Broadway debut playing the role of Julia in 1984.

Beanie Feldstein is an American actress best known for her role in the comedy film Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016), and for her performance in Greta Gerwig's comedy-drama film Lady Bird(2017). In 2017 she joined the cast of Hello, Dolly!on Broadway, alongside Bette Midler.

