Olivia Rodrigo to Release GUTS WORLD TOUR BOOK Feat. Exclusive Photos and Behind-the-Scenes Content

Fans can now pre-order the GUTS WORLD TOUR BOOK commemorating three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo’s worldwide tour. Rodrigo performed to over 1.6 million fans over the course of 100 sold-out headline shows in 64 cities on her acclaimed GUTS World Tour and headlined 18 festivals around the globe, culminating in Montréal at Osheaga Festival. Pre-order the book HERE.

Available exclusively on Rodrigo’s store, GUTS WORLD TOUR BOOK offers a behind-the-scenes look at the tour and Rodrigo’s creative process with exclusive photos by Paula Busnovetsky, Miles Leavitt, Jesse DeFlorio, Rahul Bhatt, and Jess Gleeson. The 100+ page hardcover book with a custom die slip case also features a timeline tracing Rodrigo’s chart-topping album GUTS and the subsequent tour, a comprehensive itinerary, setlist, photos of special guests and fans, details on stage and video design, and a personal note from Olivia. Exclusive extras include a double-sided GUTS World Tour fold-out poster, trading cards and two sticker sheets. Check out a first-look at the new book below.

The GUTS World Tour found Rodrigo playing 100 sold-out headline shows in 64 cities across more than 21 countries. Adding Rodrigo’s headline performances at 18 festivals around the world, the tour reached a total of 75 cities, 27 countries and five continents. Olivia donated over two million dollars from her net proceeds from the GUTS World Tour to charities around the globe. The donation was distributed via Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good – a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community-based non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence.

GUTS, the follow-up to Rodrigo’s record-shattering, GRAMMY®-winning debut album SOUR, was released by Geffen Records on September 8, 2023, and quickly shot to the top of the charts around the world. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, coinciding with lead single “vampire” returning to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and Rodrigo’s No. 1 ranking on the Artist 100, thereby giving her a chart triple.

Rodrigo is the first female artist in nearly a decade to debut her first two albums atop the Billboard 200 and the youngest artist in Hot 100 history to debut three hits at No. 1 (“vampire” and SOUR’s “drivers license” and “good 4 u”). GUTS’ remaining 11 tracks charted in the top 40 of the Hot 100. GUTS topped the album charts in over 13 countries, including the UK, and appeared on more than 30 Best of 2023 lists.

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, the High School Musical series star shared that she is open to being involved in a musical on Broadway. "I would love to do that. I mean, I'm up for the challenge but we'll see what the future holds." Check out the interview here.

Photo: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.