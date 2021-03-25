Off-Broadway Musical A LETTER TO HARVEY MILK Will Stream Online

The Off-Broadway musical, A LETTER TO HARVEY MILK, presented at Theatre Row in 2018, will be presented as a benefit online beginning April 22 at 7 PM and running through 25, 2021. Money raised will benefit the Actors Fund, and HIAS. Tickets are $10-$50 and can be purchased by visiting StellarTickets.com.

San Francisco. 1986. What could Harry, an amiable but lonely retired kosher butcher, have in common with Barbara, his young lesbian writing teacher at the senior center? Is it enough to bridge the divide?

When Harry fulfills a writing assignment to compose a letter to someone from his past who's dead, he writes not to his late wife Frannie but Harvey Milk, the first openly gay political leader in California. Barbara is stunned. Harry's letter evokes life-changing revelations that neither could have foreseen. With its soaring score and deeply-felt, surprisingly funny lyrics, this musical deals with issues of friendship and loss, the grip of the past, and the hard-won acceptance set in motion by the most unexpected people.

A LETTER TO HARVEY MILK opened on March 6, 2018 and caught the attention of audiences and critics alike who have said: "This is one of those musicals that stows away in your heart without you even noticing." Zach Stewart, Theatermania; "The musical is not just the clichés or the humor; instead, it shines a light on Judaism and homosexuality, on loss and loneliness. "A Letter to Harvey Milk is a moving exploration of Judaism and the trauma that comes from publicly being who you are. I was laughing through my tears." Plays To See; "A true gem that is totally fulfilling. They don't get much better than A LETTER TO HARVEY MILK. Put it on your must-see list. The songs are fresh and emotionally rewarding, with tears that are inspired by both razor-sharp humor and poignancy. There is nothing in this musical that doesn't work. The chemistry between Heller, Knitel, and Stern is sublime, and the entire cast is superbly talented." ELJ NYC; "A Letter to Harvey Milk seeds into your heart, and blossoms with love." Diandra Reviews it All; "Fun and laughable, in the good way." Times Square Chronicles; "A Letter to Harvey Milk offers an honest truth in a time that needs it." Curtain Up; "This is a letter worth reading and seeing and well worth the wait." Front Mezz Junkies; "An inspiring musical about Harvey Milk, voiced by an unlikely source. A Letter to Harvey Milk is one of those rare musicals that dares to confront both LGBTQ history and Jewish history. And it does so with visceral wit, grace, and a full heart." Gay City News; "A Letter to Harvey Milk is a breath of fresh air." Stage Buddy; "Touching and Schmaltzy. There's a lot to like about this show!" BroadwayWorld; "Genuinely affecting and enjoyable. It is a rewarding and touching piece of musical theater." Jewish Standard

Based on the short story " A Letter to Harvey Milk" by Lesléa Newman, the musical A LETTER TO HARVEY MILK has music by Laura I. Kramer, lyrics by Ellen M. Schwartz, with additional lyrics by Cheryl Stern, book by Jerry James, Laura I. Kramer, Ellen M. Schwartz, and Cheryl Stern and will be directed by Evan Pappas with music direction by Jeffrey Lodin, orchestrations by Ned Ginsburg, casting by Stephanie Klapper. Set design/ virtual background by David Arsenault, the stage manager, is Will Chaloner, the technical producer, is Ruby Locknar, and video editor is Seth Walters. A LETTER TO HARVEY MILK is executive produced by Lisa Dozier King.

A LETTER TO HARVEY MILK stars Adam Heller (Broadway: It Shoulda Been You, Elf, Caroline or Change), Julia Knitel (Broadway and National Tour: Carole King in Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie), Cheryl Stern (Broadway: La Cage Aux Folles, The Women) along with Michael Bartoli (National Tour: Joseph/Dreamcoat), Jeremy Greenbaum (Broadway: Newsies), Aury Krebs (Regional: Rent, Hairspray), and Ravi Roth (National Tour: Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Seussical).