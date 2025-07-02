Oasis Detail 30th Anniversary Edition of '(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?'

The release will include new unplugged versions of “Cast No Shadow,” “Morning Glory,” “Wonderwall,” “Acquiesce,” and “Champagne Supernova.”
Oasis have announced details of deluxe formats of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? to celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary. It will feature new unplugged versions of five classic recordings: “Cast No Shadow,” “Morning Glory,” “Wonderwall,” “Acquiesce,” and “Champagne Supernova.”
To be released on October 3rd on Big Brother Recordings, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is available for pre-order here on limited edition 2CD and 3LP formats as well as digital formats to pre-save. This anniversary format follows last summer’s release of the 30th Anniversary Edition of Definitely Maybe, which reached number 1 in the Official UK Album Chart for the second time in that album’s history.
The new unplugged versions were produced and mixed by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho from the original master recordings at Noel’s studio, Lone Star Sound, in London. The new interpretation of “Acquiesce” is available now. Listen to it below.
The deluxe album features new artwork shot by original sleeve designer Brian Cannon and new sleeve notes. Exclusive colored vinyl formats will be available, including Amazon Exclusive “Wonderwall” inspired sepia marble 3LP and official store exclusive “Acquiesce” inspired neon orange 3LP. All formats will include the 2014 remastered version of the album alongside the new bonus versions.
Oasis’ second album was first released on October 2nd, 1995, on Creation Records and propelled the band to worldwide success. Following just 14 months after their debut Definitely Maybe, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? was hugely successful and awarded Best British Album at the 1996 BRIT Awards.
The announcement comes as Oasis commences their Live ‘25 tour, which kicks off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Friday, before heading to Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin in the UK, and then continuing worldwide. Full dates below.
1. Hello
2. Roll With It
3. Wonderwall
4. Don’t Look Back In Anger
5. Hey Now!
6. [Untitled]
7. Some Might Say
8. Cast No Shadow
9. She’s Electric
10. Morning Glory
11. [Untitled]
12. Champagne Supernova
1. Cast No Shadow (Unplugged)
2. Morning Glory (Unplugged)
3. Wonderwall (Unplugged)
4. Acquiesce (Unplugged)
5. Champagne Supernova (Unplugged)
4th - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium
5th - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium
11th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park
12th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park
16th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park
19th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park
20th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park
25th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
26th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
30th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
2nd - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
3rd - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
8th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
9th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
12th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
16th - Dublin, IE - Croke Park
17th - Dublin, IE - Croke Park
24th – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
25th – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
28th – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
31st – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
1st – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
6th – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
7th – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
12th – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
13th – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
27th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
28th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
21st – Seoul, South Korea – Goyang Stadium
25th – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
26th – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
31st – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium
1st – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium
4th – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium
7th – Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium
8th – Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium
15th – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate
16th – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate
19th – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional
22nd – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS
23rd – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS
