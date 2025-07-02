 tracking pixel
Oasis Detail 30th Anniversary Edition of '(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?'

The release will include new unplugged versions of “Cast No Shadow,” “Morning Glory,” “Wonderwall,” “Acquiesce,” and “Champagne Supernova.”

By: Jul. 02, 2025
Oasis Detail 30th Anniversary Edition of '(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?' Image
Oasis have announced details of deluxe formats of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? to celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary. It will feature new unplugged versions of five classic recordings: “Cast No Shadow,” “Morning Glory,” “Wonderwall,” “Acquiesce,” and “Champagne Supernova.”

To be released on October 3rd on Big Brother Recordings, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is available for pre-order here on limited edition 2CD and 3LP formats as well as digital formats to pre-save. This anniversary format follows last summer’s release of the 30th Anniversary Edition of Definitely Maybe, which reached number 1 in the Official UK Album Chart for the second time in that album’s history. 

The new unplugged versions were produced and mixed by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho from the original master recordings at Noel’s studio, Lone Star Sound, in London. The new interpretation of “Acquiesce” is available now. Listen to it below.

The deluxe album features new artwork shot by original sleeve designer Brian Cannon and new sleeve notes. Exclusive colored vinyl formats will be available, including Amazon Exclusive “Wonderwall” inspired sepia marble 3LP and official store exclusive “Acquiesce” inspired neon orange 3LP. All formats will include the 2014 remastered version of the album alongside the new bonus versions. 

Oasis’ second album was first released on October 2nd, 1995, on Creation Records and propelled the band to worldwide success. Following just 14 months after their debut Definitely Maybe, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? was hugely successful and awarded Best British Album at the 1996 BRIT Awards.

The announcement comes as Oasis commences their Live ‘25 tour, which kicks off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Friday, before heading to Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin in the UK, and then continuing worldwide. Full dates below.

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Tracklist:

1.     Hello

2.     Roll With It

3.     Wonderwall

4.     Don’t Look Back In Anger

5.     Hey Now!

6.     [Untitled]

7.     Some Might Say

8.     Cast No Shadow

9.     She’s Electric

10.  Morning Glory

11.  [Untitled]

12.  Champagne Supernova

Additional Tracks:

1.     Cast No Shadow (Unplugged)

2.     Morning Glory (Unplugged)

3.     Wonderwall (Unplugged)

4.     Acquiesce (Unplugged)

5.     Champagne Supernova (Unplugged)

Oasis Live ‘25 Tour Dates

JULY 2025

4th - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium 

5th - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium 

11th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park 

12th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park 

16th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park 

19th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park 

20th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park 

25th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium 

26th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium 

30th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium 

AUGUST 2025

2nd - London, UK - Wembley Stadium 

3rd - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

8th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium 

9th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium 

12th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium 

16th - Dublin, IE - Croke Park 

17th - Dublin, IE - Croke Park 

24th – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium 

25th – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium 

28th – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field 

31st – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium 

SEPTEMBER 2025

1st – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium 

6th – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium 

7th – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium 

12th – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros 

13th – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros 

27th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium 

28th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium 

OCTOBER 2025

21st – Seoul, South Korea – Goyang Stadium 

25th – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome 

26th – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome 

31st – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium 

NOVEMBER 2025

1st – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium 

4th – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium 

7th – Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

8th – Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium 

15th – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate 

16th – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate

19th – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional 

22nd – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS 

23rd – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS 

