OUT OF ORDER Extends Performances At East Village Basement

Due to popular demand, Most Unwanted Productions will extend performances of Out of Order, an interactive parlor game written and performed by Carl Holder, developed with and directed by Skylar Fox at East Village Basement through July 30th.

Carl's written plays for 20 years, but when Carl turned 40, something strange happened-he couldn't write plays anymore. So he made this instead. It's a game. A challenge. A bowl of index cards, pulled at random, now controls his fate. Each card holds a task designed to test his grit, his ingenuity, his emotional resilience, and his willingness to be humiliated. For the past year, he's toured the country, training for this night. And if he fails to complete the challenge, he'll quit theatre forever. We're not joking. Part play, part high-stakes game of emotional Russian Roulette, Out of Order puts Carl's fate in the hands of a giant bowl of index cards. Each one tells him-and all of us-what to do next. No performance is ever the same.

Remaining performances will take place on: Tuesday, July 15 at 7pm, Thursday, July 17 at 7pm, Friday, July 18 at 8pm, Saturday, July 19 at 5pm & 8pm, Sunday, July 20 at 5pm, Monday, July 21 at 7pm, Tuesday, July 22 at 7pm.

With extended performances on: Wednesday, July 23 at 7pm, Thursday, July 24 at 7pm, Friday, July 25 at 8pm, Sunday, July 27 at 5pm & 8pm, Monday, July 28 at 7pm, Tuesday, July 29 at 7pm, Wednesday, July 30 at 7pm.