OUR TOWN Is Now Available to Watch at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Kenny Leon's 2024 revival of Thornton Wilder's Our Town was filmed by the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and is now accessible to view at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive.

Our Town began previews on Tuesday, September 17 and opened on Thursday, October 10 at the Barrymore Theatre. Check out what the critics had to say.

Our Town, the timeless drama of life in the village of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, has become an American classic with universal appeal. Our Town appeared on Broadway in 1938 to wide acclaim and won the Pulitzer Prize.

The revival featured 28 actors led by Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Jim Parsons as “Stage Manager,” Zoey Deutch as “Emily Webb,” Katie Holmes as “Mrs. Webb,” Obie and Audelco Award winner and Drama Desk nominee Billy Eugene Jones as “Dr. Gibbs,” Tony and Grammy Award nominee Ephraim Sykes as “George Gibbs,” Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas as “Mr. Webb,” Tony and Drama Desk nominee Michelle Wilson as “Mrs. Gibbs,” 2021 Special Tony Award winner and Drama Desk nominee Julie Halston as “Mrs. Soames,” Donald Webber, Jr. as “Simon Stimson,” as well as Ephie Aardema Sarnak, Heather Ayers, Willa Bost, Bobby Daye, Safiya Kaijya Harris, Doron JéPaul, Shyla Lefner, Anthony Michael Lopez, John McGinty, Bryonha Marie, Kevyn Morrow, Hagan Oliveras, Noah Pyzik, Sky Smith, Bill Timoney, Ricardo Vázquez, Matthew Elijah Webb, Greg Wood, and Nimene Sierra Wureh.

