ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME Virtual Concert Raises $127.9 Million

According to Variety, Saturday's One World: Together at Home virtual concert has raised $127.9 million for health care workers and coronavirus relief.

$55.1 million will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and $72.8 million will benefit local and regional responders.

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) partnered for the special one-night event. The star-studded virtual concert aired across multiple global networks and platforms on Saturday, April 18.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga and hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, the global special featured appearances and musical performances from Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Stevie Wonder.

