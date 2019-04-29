OKLAHOMA! Extends on Broadway, With Tickets Available Through January 2020

The reimagined revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! has announced an extension due to popular demand at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre. Oklahoma!, which opened April 7th as a limited engagement, will now have tickets available through January 19th, 2020. Tickets are available at the box office, www.telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200.

Price says "Bringing the show from Bard SummerScape to St. Ann's Warehouse and then to Broadway has been a remarkable and fulfilling journey. We are so thrilled for the critical and public response to the show and happy to be able to continue to have more audiences see this event into the new year."

Directed by Daniel Fish, the production has been hailed as the Best of the Year and a Critic's Pick by The New York Times and the #1 Theatrical Event of the Year by TIME Magazine.

Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.

Oklahoma! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes De Mille.

Oklahoma! was first presented at Bard SummerScape followed by an engagement at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn where it had a sold out run in 2018. The creative team includes: Daniel Kluger (Orchestrations, Arrangements & Music Supervision), John Heginbotham (New Choreography), Nathan Koci (Music Direction), Laura Jelinek, Terese Wadden (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design), and Joshua Thorson (Projection Design). Casting by Will Cantler and Adam Caldwell/Telsey & Co.

The cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.

This production was originally developed, produced, and premiered at the Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College (Jeanne Donovan Fisher, Chair; Leon Botstein, President; Gideon Lester, Artistic Director; Bob Bursey, Executive Director; Caleb Hammons, Senior Producer) in July 2015.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You