OH, MARY! Extended Off-Broadway Through Early May

Oh, Mary!, the Off Broadway comedy written by and starring Cole Escola, will extend its World Premiere engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Directed by Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on February 8, 2024 and was scheduled to end its limited engagement on March 24, 2024, but will now run through May 5, 2024. Tickets for the newly added performances are now available at OhMaryPlay.com.

This ridiculous new comedy follows a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola).

The show also stars Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow and Peter Smith.



Oh, Mary! is produced by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The full creative team for the Off-Broadway production includes dots (Scenic Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Gowns for Cole Escola by Astor Yang.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid