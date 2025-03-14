O’DESSA Rock Opera Soundtrack Featuring Sadie Sink Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The O'Dessa Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, an electrifying collection of 13 original songs featuring performances by Broadway's Sadie Sink, is available now. In addition to Sink, the album features Kelvin Harrison Jr., with additional performances by Pokey LaFarge, Bree Elrod, Murray Barlett and Emily Forsythe. All songs are written and produced by the film’s writer and director Geremy Jasper with Jason Binnick. The movie hits Hulu on March 20th.

O'Dessa follows a young woman’s epic journey through a dreamlike wasteland in search of her true love, with music as her weapon, guide, and ultimate source of power. Jasper describes the film’s musical evolution as a progression through pop history, beginning with raw, stripped-down Appalachian folk, building through blues and rock, and climaxing in heavy metal and electronic chaos.

A self-proclaimed rock opera fanatic, Jasper took inspiration from legendary concept albums like The Who’s Tommy and David Bowie’s Diamond Dogs, blending them with the cinematic grandeur of Morricone, the grit of Tom Waits, and the psychedelic scope of Pink Floyd.

At the heart of the soundtrack is O’Dessa’s defining theme—an evolving motif that shifts from a whistled spaghetti western melody to a thundering choral explosion with brass, fuzzed-out guitars, and soaring vocals. Watch a music video of Ramblin' Down the Road performed by Sadie Sink below.