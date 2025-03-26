OCUNYC: Where Education Meets Industry

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Every spring break, Oklahoma City University gives its performing arts students the chance to step beyond the classroom and immerse themselves in the industry through OCUNYC. More than just a training program, it is an opportunity to experience the professional world firsthand. Designed and led entirely by OCU alumni, the program provides students with direct access to those who have built careers in dance, theatre, television, and arts administration. It is a rare chance to learn not only through training but through real conversations with professionals who were once in our exact position.

One of the most valuable aspects of OCUNYC was the ability to connect with these alumni and hear their unfiltered experiences. They shared insights on the industry’s challenges and rewards, offering a realistic perspective on what it takes to build a sustainable career in the arts. Their stories made success feel attainable, not just an abstract idea but something within reach for those who are willing to put in the work. Hearing about their journeys, filled with moments of uncertainty and resilience, reminded me that persistence and adaptability are just as important as talent.

Beyond the classes and training, OCUNYC provided an in-depth look at the many working parts of the industry. Through panels, I had the opportunity to meet and learn from professionals behind the scenes, such as the casting directors, agents, producers, and creative teams who shape the industry from the inside out. They gave us a firsthand understanding of what goes into booking a job, sustaining a career, and navigating the ever-changing entertainment landscape. Their honesty and guidance provided invaluable insight into the business side of the arts, which is just as crucial as the performance itself.

For me, the highlight of the week was our business and career-focused day on Thursday. As someone interested in arts marketing and administration, visiting organizations like Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Marathon Digital, and Paramount was incredibly inspiring. Walking into these spaces and seeing how the arts are supported beyond the stage gave me a deeper appreciation for the industry as a whole.

What makes OCUNYC truly one of a kind is not just the training or the access to industry professionals, but the community. Alumni who once stood in our shoes now open their homes to us, offering not just a place to stay but a reminder that we are part of something bigger than ourselves. This program is built on the idea that success is not just about individual achievement but about lifting each other up, sharing knowledge, and creating opportunities for the next generation.

OCUNYC was established in 2005 by Lyndy Franklin Smith, Peyton Royal, and Macy Reeves Strimple to help ease the transition from OCU students to New York City residents. Initially launched as a small annual workshop, the program has grown into a dynamic, year-round community of more than 400 alumni working across various industries. Now a registered non-profit organization, OCUNYC provides valuable resources to alumni based in the tristate area. The network continues to expand each year, bringing together a diverse group ranging from Broadway performers to finance professionals, fostering an environment rich in opportunities for learning and connection.

The OCUNYC Board of Directors is made up of dedicated individuals who are committed to supporting and enhancing the community. The board includes Executive Director Ali Wonderly, Student Programming Director Mary Frances Roebuck, Membership Director Manna Nichols-Wong, Development Director Luke Gilmore, Events Director Daryn Polzin, Communications Director Katie Pohlman Wright, Business Director Konnor Callender, and Directors at Large Madeline Grace Smith, Jackson Walker, and Kevin(a) Taylor Walker. In the summer of 2023, OCUNYC achieved non-profit status, marking a key milestone in its mission to provide continuous support and resources to OCU alumni for years to come.

The real value of OCUNYC came from the insights it offered into the broader journey ahead. Success in the arts goes beyond mastering a craft. It is about cultivating meaningful connections, facing challenges with resilience, and continuously evolving, learning from every experience, and remaining open to new opportunities along the way. Ultimately, OCUNYC reminded me that the path to success is not linear, but it is rich with growth, community, and endless possibilities.

Photo Credit: @ocunyc