Now Hiring: Vocalists, Teaching Artists, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Information Technology

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Festival Coordinator

Festival Coordinator Eagle Theatre in Hammonton, NJ seeks a Part-Time Festival Coordinator to support festival events programming during the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Current programming includes: Hammonton Food Truck Festival Beer Garden, June 10th, 2023 NJ Fringe Festival, August 18-20, 2023. KEY ATTRIBUTES Past experience planning & executing outdoor theatrical or festival events Should possess organizational, creative, and customer service skills to manage complex tasks... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Assistant - Goodspeed Musicals

The Marketing Assistant will be an essential part of Goodspeed Musicals' creative marketing team, working in a fast-paced and positive environment. They will assist the marketing department with administrative support and participate with marketing efforts to increase ticket sales and brand identity for Goodspeed Musicals through graphic design; social media execution; creation and distribution of promotional materials; creating video content; and providing administrative support for the departm... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: VOCALIST OPEN CALL, MARCH 21, 2023, CHARLOTTE, NC

VOCALIST OPEN CALL AUDITION March 21, 2023 Charlotte, NC 10 am - 3 pm Providence United Methodist Church 2810 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28122 Are you a versatile singer that's looking for a stable, high-paying job? The US Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus is looking for talented Tenor, Alto, and Soprano singers in the greater Charlotte area on March 21, 2023. Find out more at https://armyfieldband.com/vacancy. BENEFITS • 30 days paid vacation annually • Full medical and dental ca... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Arts Academy Teaching Artists

Ogunquit Playhouse Arts Academy is seeking Teaching Artists for their 2023 Summer programming. Specifically looking for local (Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts) professionals. The Ogunquit Playhouse Arts Academy dedicates itself to the continuing development of programming that will both teach and inspire youth looking to follow a path in the Arts. This is a paid position. DATES OF EMPLOYMENT Contractual Obligation  Arrival/Pre-Season Staff Training/Season Pre-Pro (Dates Negotiable):... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Arts Academy Deck Crew

Ogunquit Playhouse Arts Academy is seeking an enthusiastic, qualified, DECK CREW for their 2023 Summer programming. The Ogunquit Playhouse Arts Academy dedicates itself to the continuing development of programming that will both teach and inspire youth looking to follow a path in the Arts. This is a paid position and is part of the core Arts Academy Staff. DATES OF EMPLOYMENT  Contractual Obligation  First Day of Employment: Thursday, June 29, 2023  Last Day of Employment: Sunday, August... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Arts Academy Carpenter

Ogunquit Playhouse Arts Academy is seeking an enthusiastic, qualified, CARPENTER for their 2023 Summer programming. The Ogunquit Playhouse Arts Academy dedicates itself to the continuing development of programming that will both teach and inspire youth looking to follow a path in the Arts. This is a paid position and is part of the core Arts Academy Staff. DATES OF EMPLOYMENT  Contractual Obligation  First Day of Employment: Monday, June 12, 2023  Last Day of Employment: Sunday, August 1... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Arts Academy Audio Technician

Ogunquit Playhouse Arts Academy is seeking an enthusiastic, qualified, AUDIO TECHNICIAN for their 2023 Summer programming. The Ogunquit Playhouse Arts Academy dedicates itself to the continuing development of programming that will both teach and inspire youth looking to follow a path in the Arts. This is a paid position and is part of the core Arts Academy Staff. DATES OF EMPLOYMENT  Contractual Obligation  First Day of Employment: Monday, June 12, 2023  Last Day of Employment: Sunday, ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Artist/Theatre Director

Shining Studios Organization is a non-profit after school program for children interested in learning about and performing in musical theatre. Each class rehearses and performs a musical over the course of a semester. We begin with theatre games and auditions; move through the rehearsal process while learning about singing, dancing, and acting; and finally put on a fully-mounted production for friends and family! Throughout the entire process our teaching artists and directors are reinforcing t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Content Manager - Remote

EdTA values a diverse workplace and strongly encourages women, people of color, LBGTQ individuals, people with disabilities, members of ethnic minorities, foreign born residents, and veterans to apply. For more information, visit: https://www.schooltheatre.org/about/mission/diversity We are seeking a Content Manager for day-to-day management of content on Schooltheatre.org, Dramatics.org, and foundation.schooltheatre.org. This position also executes our paid and organic social media strategy... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Shubert Organization Intern

The Shubert Organization Internship Program An Introduction to Theatre Careers Beyond the Curtain The Shubert Organization is now accepting applications for The Shubert Organization Internship Program. The 2023 program will run July 10 through August 18, and the deadline for applications is March 17, 2023. The Shubert Organization is America's oldest professional theatre company and the largest theatre owner on Broadway. Shubert currently owns and operates 17 Broadway theatres, six off-Broadw... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Associate Lighting Supervisor

Associate Lighting Supervisor Join our community and experience Emerson College! The Associate Lighting Supervisor position reports to the Lighting Supervisor and will provide professional supervision and expert knowledge regarding the theatrical lighting systems and lighting equipment for all clients, as well as having direct involvement in the entire process of actualizing projects produced and presented by the Office of the Arts. This role will maintain all lighting systems, equipment,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Casting Director

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Casting Director. This full-time benefits-eligible position requires someone who has a demonstrated ability to work well with creative team members and actors, who has strong organizing and relationship building skills, who is knowledgeable about talent scouting for theatre, and who has the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist organization and assist in dismantling structural racism in theatre. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Technical Theater Manager - Temporary

Technical Theater Manager - Temporary The Technical Theater Manager position is responsible for managing Rattlestick in-person productions as well as online streaming, and venue maintenance, and is the liaison for all rentals. This position will work directly with the Managing Director and Artistic Director to ensure that we adhere to all COVID protocols. In addition, Rattlestick is committed to producing work that is environmentally conscious and this position would actively move the comp... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Production Carpenter for a Brenden Jacobs-Jenkins world premiere

PRODUCTION CARPENTER-A Branden Jacobs-Jenkins World Premiere Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a PRODUCTION CARPENTER at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street for our upcoming production of a world premiere by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: VOCALIST OPEN CALL, March 3, 2023, Miami, FL

VOCALIST OPEN CALL AUDITION March 3, 2023 Miami, Florida 10 am - 3 pm DoubleTree Miami Doral 10250 NW 19th St Doral, FL 33172 Are you a versatile singer that's looking for a stable, high-paying job? The US Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus is looking for talented Tenor, Alto, and Soprano singers in the greater Miami area on March 3, 2023. Find out more at https://armyfieldband.com/vacancy. SALARY & BENEFITS • Starting salary $70,000-75,000 annually • 30 days paid vacation annually •... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: General Manager/Consultant

We are a documentary film production company looking for assistance budgeting a high school age Off (or Off-Off) Broadway musical production that will be a part of a film. We are looking for someone to help create the theatrical budget that will be included in our larger film production. Filming and theatrical production will be in New York and we are looking at licensing an MTI "Broadway Junior" as the production, so knowledge of MTI rates and New York market is important. Should be a coupl... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Disney's The Little Mermaid

The Area Stage Company is proud to announce that we have obtained special permission to perform the original broadway script of Disney's The Little Mermaid in an all new immersive style at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Following our critically acclaimed, smash hit immersive production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, this production will allow audience members to step into an old sea port tavern where sailors gather to exchange myths of merfolk and tales of adventure. This is where Ariel and Eric'... (more)

Internships - Creative: Teaching Artistry Internship

This internship provides college students with experience in theatre education, creative drama, and artistic administration. Interns will serve as teaching assistants to NCT's professional Teaching Artists. Camps serve ages 4-18, and interns participate in the breadth of the curriculum. Interns will learn a variety of theatre games and activities and facilitate those with campers. In addition, interns will help design, direct and implement campers' shows as well as assist with administrative d... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Reagle Music Theatre's 54th Summer Season Casting Notice

REAGLE MUSIC THEATRE'S 54TH SEASON AUDITIONS PERSONNEL: Artistic Director: Rachel Bertone (viewing auditions) Music Director: Dan Rodriguez SHOWS RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! Book: Oscar Hammerstein II Music: Richard Rodgers Lyrics: Oscar Hammerstein II Director & Choreographer: Rachel Bertone Music Director: Dan Rodriguez REHEARSALS: First Rehearsal: 6/6/23 in Waltham, MA PERFORMANCES: Opening: 6/23/23; Closing 7/2/23 in Waltham, MA DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID Book: Doug W... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Open Auditions for 'The Wizard of Oz'

The Beverly Theatre Guild is holding open auditions for its production of the musical "The Wizard of Oz." Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide. Directed by Scott Sowinski Music Directed by Sharon Mason Choreographed by Madeline Cur... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

Ignite Theatre Company is looking for a Technical Director for our 2023 season. Support the commitment to furthering youth theatre by the overall supervision of the scenic, paint, properties, audio, and lighting shops. The role of TD will oversee all scenic elements and budget. TD holds primary responsibility for coordinating all technical aspects of productions in the Ignite season, including set design, construction, load-in, maintenance, and strike of all production technical elements. TD wi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Electrician / Spot Ops

Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine seeks experienced Electrician/Spot Op's for our 2023 Season and Arts Academy productions. Approximate dates of employment between March and November 2023. Ideal Candidate: Must be detail-oriented and remain focused in a fast paced working environment. Prior theatrical electrician experience is required. Job Duties/Expectations include (but are not limited to): -Startup, Checkout, and Shutdown procedures for each show (8 shows/week) -Operate spots w... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Term Faculty in Musical Theatre (Music Director) - Full Time

The Department of Performing Arts in the College of Arts and Sciences at American University invites applications for a term faculty appointment for Academic Year 2023-2024. Rank will be dependent on experience and stature in the field. The appointment is a 9-month term position and will commence on August 28, 2023. The position is potentially renewable. Applicants should hold a terminal degree or equivalent professional experience in theatre, music, musical theatre or a related field. The f... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Director - Fiddler on the Roof

The Yale Dramatic Association is looking to hire a Director for our Fall 2023 production of Fiddler on the Roof. The Director will work closely with a team of professional designers and a team of student technical leads to foster a supportive learning environment. The show will run for five performances from November 15th-18th, 2023 in the University Theater which is a 640-seat venue on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. The salary for the Director is $6000 + housing st... (more)