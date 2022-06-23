Now Hiring: Sound Designer/Engineer, Production Supervisor, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/23/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Project Manager

Assistant Project Manager Hudson Scenic Studio is a leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted drops servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY The Assistant Project Manager is responsible for providing support to the Project Management team. Key Responsibilities • Assist Project Managers (PMs) with potential projects including investigating solutions to con... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Producing Artistic Director

ASOLO REPERTORY THEATRE (Asolo) invites talented theatrical visionaries interested in building significantly upon one of the nation's most thriving producing organizations to submit applications for its Producing Artistic Director (PAD) position. The PAD serves as Asolo's chief executive officer, leading all planning and execution of an annual program of plays and musicals performed for the yearlong and seasonal patrons of Sarasota, the vibrant and culturally significant gulf shore Florida city... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time Director of Development to lead its development department during a time of growth and excitement in the organization's thirty-year history. This individual will play a critical role in building the Chorus's contributed income for long-term financial sustainability. The ideal candidate will be a strategic, creative, and innovative fundraiser with experience propelling growth via major giving and fundraising events. As a member of the lea­­dership tea... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Lighting Technician and Technical Operations (Waco Hall Coordinator)

Lighting Technician and Technical Operations (Waco Hall Coordinator) Waco, TX, United States Job Identification: 13106 Posting Date: 06/10/2022, 2:22 PM Job Schedule: Full time Locations: Waco, TX, United States Degree Level: Bachelor Job Description: What We Are Looking For The Senior Coordinator, Waco Hall is responsible for technical operations and event management related to lighting, audio and staging for events in Waco Hall. This position requires the availabilit... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Carpenter

About Us: Exclusive Events, Inc. is an Event Design and Production Company that fabricates set and furniture pieces for all social and corporate events. Exclusive Events, Inc. employs technicians familiar with theater lighting, carpenters, scenic artists, craft and fabric artisans, and event designers on a full-time basis. However, the company is willing to train motivated individuals that just want reliable and honest work. Exclusive Events, Inc.'s fabrication shop and warehouse are locate... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Assistant

About Us: Exclusive Events, Inc. is an Event Design and Production Company that fabricates set and furniture pieces for all social and corporate events. Exclusive Events, Inc. employs technicians familiar with theater lighting, carpenters, scenic artists, craft and fabric artisans, and event designers on a full-time basis. However, the company is willing to train motivated individuals that just want reliable and honest work. Exclusive Events, Inc.'s fabrication shop and warehouse are locate... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Theatrical Practitioner for Inclusive Children's Theatre Company

Chickenshed NYC Call for Applications Inclusive Theatre Practitioner Seeking Energetic, Creative, Self-Motivated, Kind, and Talented Theatre Practitioner for a Young People's Inclusive Theatre Company. Chickenshed NYC is recruiting for part-time Theatre Practitioners to work in its inclusive musical theatre programs on Saturdays and/or Tuesdays at the 14th Street Y. Applicants should have a desire to work with children and youth; good listening skills; flexibility to pivot during a worksh... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: AUDITIONS: Stop Kiss by Diana Son

STOP KISS Written by Diana Son Directed by Belle Burr Audition Dates/Info: Thursday, June 23 at 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at 1-4 p.m. Sign-up for an audition slot using Sign-Up Genius - click here. Time slots are limited to 6 people per 30-minute block. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Auditioners will read individually and with other actors. Due to the intimate nature of this show, auditioners may be asked to come back or stay longer to read with other peop... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: CNC Operator

Theatrical fabrication shop looking for 3-axis cnc operator. Primarily CNC operation with shop work in downtime.... (more)

Internships - Crew : Props/Carpentry Intern

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a Props/Carpentry Intern for our 22-23 season of plays. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residents and visitors o... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Front of House Intern

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented, and experienced individual to serve as Front of House Intern. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CARPENTER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which excee... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: First Hand

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as First Hand. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured re... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Artist

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Scenic Artist. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Production Manager

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Assistant Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Director of Production

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS DIRECTOR OF PRODUCTION Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Director of Production. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Marketing Manager. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to conte... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Marketing Assistant. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contem... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Associate

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ARTISTIC ASSOCIATE Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a creative, producorial-minded individual to serve as Artistic Associate. Reporting to the Producing Artistic Director, the Artistic Associate will take on a vital role as part of the organization's artistic team. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to con... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Manager

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Front of House Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Group Sales/Patron Services Coordinator

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Group Sales/Patron Services Coordinator. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the ex... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Associate

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS EDUCATION ASSOCIATE Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Education Associate. Gulfshore Playhouse was founded in 2004 and has experienced sixteen years of explosive growth based in artistic and arts-education success. From modest beginnings, the organization today has a 9-month season, extensive educational and public programs th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Community Engagement

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit LORT organization located in Naples, Florida seeking a Director of Community Engagement. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residents and visitors of Naples, FL, many of whom are regul... (more)