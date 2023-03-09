Now Hiring: Director of Marketing, Social Media Intern & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/9/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), an award-winning theatre in the Berkshires in Pittsfield, MA is seeking a Director of Marketing. The successful candidate must have superior leadership and organizational skills, be a strong collaborator with other departments and have the ability to translate internal marketing needs into strong and consistent messages. Candidate needs to be a strategic thinker while possessing the ability to execute tactically. All qualified applicants will receive co... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Head Electrician

Actors Studio Drama School seeks a talented Head Electrician who will oversee the light plot changeovers each week, lead hang and focus calls, and collaborate with Lighting Designers to ensure their vision is realized. The Head Electrician will supervise and hire overhire electricians with the help of Production Management. The Head Electrician is expected to demonstrate strong management skills, collaborate with artistic staff, multi-task, meet deadlines, and exercise independent judgment. S... (more)

Internships - Creative: 2023-2024 Apprenticeship Program

ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Studio Theatre is based in the historic neighborhood of Logan Circle in Washington DC. Studio brings personal, political plays to audiences across the Washington metropolitan area. Studio's mission combines a commitment to artistic craftmanship with the connective power of live theatre: "To produce exceptional contemporary theatre in deliberately intimate spaces, fostering a more thoughtful, more empathetic, and more connected community, in Washington, DC and beyond." Ea... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for

GreenMan Theatre Troupe is pleased to announce auditions for its next show - the world premiere of "Love and Tear Gas," by Emmy Award winning writer Ken Levine ("Cheers," "Frasier, "M*A*S*H," "The Simpsons," etc.) Levine's plays are riotously funny (literally, with this one), and with a depth of human awareness. Recent productions of Levine's "Upfronts and Personal" and "America's Sexiest Couple" at Aurora's Riverfront Playhouse have been highly successful, artistically and financially. Directin... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Social Media Intern for Undestudy Documentary

Documentary that is in Post Production is in need of a Social Media Intern to assist with marketing and publicity for this upcoming film. AT THIS PERFORMANCE.... is a full-length documentary feature that tells the untold stories of understudies, standbys and swings from the 1970's until today. Starring Glenn Close, Shirly McClaine, Hugh Jackman, Kayla Davion, Jessica Vosk and 30 more actors of stage and screen. We are looking for someone 18+ well versed in Tik Tok, Instagram and Facebook to... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Auditions- Brigadoon

Artisan Center Theater Announces Auditions for Brigadoon the Musical Visit the Magical, Musical Village of Brigadoon. HURST, Texas- Artisan Center Theater is happy to announce auditions for Brigadoon. Written by Alan Jay Lerner, with lyrics and music by Fredrick Lowe, Artisan Center Theater's production will be Directed by Debbie Beavers, with Choreography by Hayden Beaty, and Music Direction by Christina Majors. Brigadoon is a classic musical that tells the story of Tommy Albright, a New Yo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Creative Producer

Do you know and love HowlRound Theatre Commons, and want to be part of stewarding our free and open platform? Join our team! You could be our next Creative Producer! We are looking for a passionate, driven, and detail-oriented collaborator who is a creative systems thinker and is able to hold and execute multiple high-priority, mission-critical projects at a time. The Creative Producer holds experience and competence in the not-for-profit arts and culture sector, cultural production and new p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, CA, is seeking candidates for the role of Artistic Director, serving as the creative leader of one of Southern California's flagship theaters. Founded in 1995, the Geffen is known for producing innovative new plays and musicals and bold interpretations of classic repertoire in its intimate and welcoming theaters in West Los Angeles. It contributes to the rich cultural fabric of the city and to the national theater scene with an expansive set of production offeri... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Manager

Art House Productions is a performing and visual arts center established in 2001 and located in Jersey City, NJ. Art House is a home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas. We engage, inspire, entertain and challenge audiences with ambitious performing and visual arts programs; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning to a diverse community, and we celebrate the essential power of the arts to illuminate our common humanity. Art House seeks a Technical Manager... (more)

Internships - Non Theatrical: Allen Lee Hughes BIPOC Fellowship Program

DEADLINE: MARCH 17, 2023 The Allen Lee Hughes BIPOC Fellowship Program restarted with the 2022/23 season, reclaiming its roots as a professional training program for individuals who are interested in contributing to a fuller representation of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) individuals in the arts. The goal of Arena Stage's fellowship program is to cultivate the next generation of BIPOC theater professionals by providing the highest standard of training through immersion in the... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Hupstate Circus Festival seeks innovative and diverse circus shows to perform in Ithaca, NY Sept 1-4 2023.

Ithaca, NY - The third annual Hupstate Circus Festival, the brainchild of Circus Culture Founder Amy Cohen, will bring dozens of circus artists to Ithaca from all over the world from Sept 1st-4th 2023 to perform in multiple shows over Labor day weekend. The Hupstate producing team is currently seeking indoor and outdoor shows for the 2023 Hupstate Circus Festival. Artists and groups are invited to apply at hupstatecircus.org by April 15th. The 2022 Hupstate Festival dazzled hundreds o... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Sylvester, The Mighty Real

OUT of Site: Sylvester, The Mighty Real (Live Theatre/Walking Tour) is a new collaboration between Eye Zen Presents; Writer, Marvin K. White; Director, Michael French; and community partner SF Heritage, celebrating San Francisco's very own international disco diva, Sylvester. Through an 2-month rehearsal/tech process and a 4-month theatrical run, our cohort will explore the hidden history of queer ancestor, Sylvester by providing an accessible historical understanding of racial equity within t... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Playwrights Horizons Seasonal Theatrical Fellowship Program

The Playwrights Horizons Theatrical Fellowship Program offers excellent practical experience in continued training for a career in the arts and affords an opportunity to collaborate closely with and learn from some of the top professionals in the American theater. Our program also offers weekly targeted professional development and a cumulative final presentation. During our 2023/24 season fellowships will be offered in: Stage Management Artistic/Literary Casting Marketing General Manage... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Coordinator to Advancement Team

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ADMINISTRATIVE COORDINATOR TO ADVANCEMENT Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a diligent and detail-oriented Administrative Coordinator within its Advancement Team. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Spring Awakening Video Auditions

SPRING AWAKENING Music by Duncan Sheik Book and Lyrics by Steven Sater PERSONNEL The Watering Hole Collective Executive Producer: Laura Payne Artistic Producers & Directors: Claire Greenberg & Mac Welch Music Director: Olivia de Guzman Movement Director: Emily Bernet Location: Arts Mission Oak Cliff DATES In-Person Callbacks: April 8th, 2023 First Rehearsal: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Opening: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Closing: Saturday, July 15, 2023 SEEKING The Watering Hole Collectiv... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: DIRECTOR OF TALENT AND OPERATIONS

WNDW (formerly PMD Media) is the recognized leader in storefront billboard advertising across the USA. Established more than 30 years ago (as the leader in theatrical windowcard placement), we have kept our start-up culture and attitude, as the best-known small company with the largest industry footprint - we're ranked #5 on Geopath for U.S. network size. The Director of Talent and Operations is a full-time leadership role inside our Times Square area headquarters, offering a hybrid schedule... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Common Thread Theatre Auditions

Common Thread Theatre Collective holds auditions March 11 & 12 Common Thread Theatre Collective is a professional summer theatre housed on the Davidson College campus. NC A&T and Davidson continue the collaborative partnership created last year with two productions for summer 2023 - Clyde's by Lynn Nottage and how to make an American son by Christopher Oscar Peña. Auditions will be held March 12, 2023 in Davidson, NC and March 11, 2023 in Greensboro, NC. We are looking for both AEA and non... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Summer Theatre Academy Program Director

White Plains Performing Arts Center is looking for a Theatre Educator to manage our summer youth theatre programs. The Summer Theatre Academy is comprised of two 3-week sessions, one 2-week session and one 1-week session with each session ending in performances. The theater will hire the creative personnel to staff the camps. The Summer Education Director is responsible for all day-to-day organizational and administrative operations for The Summer Theatre Academy. The Summer Education Directo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Audio Engineer

Seeking an Audio Engineer for MainStage musicals Responsibilities: - Mix each Main Stage performance (3-4 shows per week). Qualified candidate must have substantial experience mixing large musicals (20+ person casts, 10-15 piece bands) using the Broadway-standard "line-by-line" DCA/VCA/CG mixing style. - In collaboration with the Sound Designer, A1 will program the sound board for each production. Qualified candidate must have experience programming Digico SD9 consoles for "line-by-line" mi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Costume Shop Supervisor

Actors Studio Drama School seeks a talented Costume Shop Supervisor who will oversee the costume shop, assist with the building/pulling of costumes and fittings and collaborate with the Costume Designers to ensure their vision is realized. The Costume Shop Supervisor is expected to demonstrate strong management skills, collaborate with artistic staff, multi-task, meet deadlines, and exercise independent judgment. Structured as a full-time, three-year Master of Fine Arts (MFA) program, The Ac... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Audio Technician

The Town of Parker, CO / Parker Arts is looking for a full time audio technician / engineer to join our team of production technicians. Parker Arts encompasses the many facilities, events, and productions that the Town of Parker's Cultural Department oversees, including a wide variety of local, regional, national and international cultural, arts, scientific and educational programming and rentals. Parker Arts facilities not only support touring shows as well as rental shows and events, but also... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head Electrician

Actors Studio Drama School seeks a talented Head Electrician who will oversee the light plot changeovers each week, lead hang and focus calls, and collaborate with Lighting Designers to ensure their vision is realized. The Head Electrician will supervise and hire overhire electricians with the help of Production Management. The Head Electrician is expected to demonstrate strong management skills, collaborate with artistic staff, multi-task, meet deadlines, and exercise independent judgment. St... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Partnerships Marketing Manager

Partnerships Marketing Manager REPORTS TO: Director of Marketing THE OPPORTUNITY: RPM is a full-service agency tailored for live entertainment and experiences. As a client-facing company, we strive for excellence, both to live into the high expectations that we hold for ourselves and to deliver bespoke services to our clients that are rooted in sound strategy and best practices. Our team works directly with clients on campaigns that are effective and progressive in both strategy and creativit... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Theatrical Wig & Makeup Assistant

The Theatrical Wig and Make-up Assistant supports the Wig and Make-up Department according to production, administrative and shop needs in preparation for and execution of all Houston Grand Opera performance activities as assigned. This is a seasonal position from September through May. Essential Duties and Responsibilities: -Assist the Wig and Makeup Department Head in maintaining a well-organized and well-run wig and make-up shop, including creation of storage solutions. -Focus on th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance, Administration, and Operations and Chief Operating Officer

Irish Arts Center (IAC), based in Hell's Kitchen, New York City, and renowned for presenting dynamic, inspiring, collaborative experiences of the evolving arts and culture of Ireland and Irish America in an environment of warm Irish hospitality, is seeking a Director of Finance, Administration, and Operations and Chief Operating Officer to join the expanding leadership team as the organization completes its first successful year of ambitious programming in a state-of-the-art new home, and celeb... (more)