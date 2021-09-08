Now Available! THE VISITOR at The Public

The Public Theater is thrilled to return with our Astor Place Season, beginning October 7 with THE VISITOR, the world premiere musical by Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning team Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey and Kwame Kwei-Armah. Based on the independent film by Thomas McCarthy, this new production is directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan.

Widowed and living alone, Walter is a college professor whose life has lost a sense of purpose. When Tarek, a vivacious drummer, and Zainab, an iron-willed jewelry maker, enter his life in the most unexpected circumstances, Walter is swept up into their struggle to stay in an America that they have made their home, but seeks to cast them out. Tony winner Daniel Sullivan directs this unforgettable new musical about friends and lovers caught between two worlds.

Learn more about the cast, watch music videos from the show, and more HERE

Access Your Tickets

Tickets start at $90, plus fees*

Public Partner and Supporter tickets start at $75

To access tickets to THE VISTOR:

Book online HERE

Call our Call Center at 212.967.7555

Visit publictheater.org to learn more about group tickets and student tickets.

In honor of six years of partnership with American Express, all American Express® Card Members are invited to join us for an American Express® Card Member Performance** on Friday, November 12 at 7:00PM ET. Learn more about this special evening and our exclusive American Express offers at publictheater.org/amex

HEALTH AND SAFETY

We have partnered with City officials, health and safety experts, and our theatrical unions to ensure all safety protocols are in place for you, the artists, and our staff.

Learn more about Health and Safety at Astor Place at publictheater.org.

BECOME A SUPPORTER

Join in as a Supporter with a gift starting at $100 for early access to the Astor Place season, discounted tickets, dedicated customer service, and more. Learn more and join in today at publictheater.org

*All orders subject to $6 per ticket service fee and $2 per ticket facility fee. Service fees are waived when you buy in person at the Box Office. All fees are waived for Public Theater Supporters and Partners. Performers, prices, and performance details are subject to change.

**Card Member Performances are available to all Card Members. Simply pay with your American Express® Card. Tickets are subject to the rules, terms & conditions, and fees set by the ticket seller, event promoter, and/or the venue, as applicable. Offer is fulfilled by ticket seller, subject to availability and may be changed or revoked at any time. Not all seats available. For more information, please visit americanexpress.com/entertainment.