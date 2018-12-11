Not a Bad Idea! Stephanie Torns to Play Jenna in WAITRESS Through Jan 6

The producers of the Broadway hit Waitress have announced that original cast member Stephanie Torns will put on the apron in the role of Jenna from December 11-January 6, 2019. Sara Bareilles will take over the role, joined by Gavin Creel, on January 7.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress currently stars Stephanie Torns, Charity Angel Dawson, Lenne Klingaman, Drew Gehling, Ben Thompson, June Squibb, Benny Elledge, Regan Ciccarelli,Tyrone Davis, Jr., Law Terrell Dunford, Andrew Fitch, Molly Hager, Tiffany Denise Hobbs, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Anastacia McCleskey, Riley Summer Perler and Dan Tracy.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Tickets for the Broadway production are available at Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929, online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office, 256 West 47th Street.

