Norm Lewis, Laura Linney, Marin Mazzie & More Will Honor Harold Prince at MTC's Fall Gala

Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director and Barry Grove, Executive Producer) will present its 2017 Fall Benefit, honoring 21-time Tony Award winner Harold Prince, on Monday evening, October 23 at 583 Park Avenue (63rd Street and Park Avenue).

The evening will feature just-announced appearances by Prince's colleagues and friends from more than 60 years in the business, including Jason Alexander, Joel Grey, Norm Lewis, Laura Linney, Marin Mazzie, Jeffrey Seller, members of the cast of Prince of Broadway, and more. Programming is subject to change.

Richard Maltby will direct the evening. The creative team will include Steve Brady (lighting design), Dan Gearhard(sound design), and James Sampliner (musical director). The stage management team is James FitzSimmons andJereme Kyle Lewis.

Harold (Hal) Prince is a longtime friend to Manhattan Theatre Club. He directed Prince of Broadway which celebrates his unparalleled career in the musical theatre and is currently in performances at the Friedman as well as LoveMusik at the Friedman in 2007. He also served on MTC's Board of Directors from 2006-2013.

Mr. Prince directed the original productions of She Loves Me; It's a Bird...Superman; Cabaret; Zorba; Company;Follies; A Little Night Music; Pacific Overtures; On the Twentieth Century; Sweeney Todd; Evita; Merrily We Roll Along;The Phantom of the Opera; Kiss of the Spider Woman; Parade and LoveMusik. He directed acclaimed revivals ofCandide and Show Boat.



He produced the original productions of The Pajama Game; Damn Yankees; New Girl in Town; West Side Story;Fiorello!; Tenderloin; Flora, the Red Menace; A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and Fiddler on the Roof.

He is a trustee for the New York Public Library and previously served on the National Council on the Arts for the NEA. Mr. Prince is an Officier in the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. He is the recipient of 21 Tony Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor and a National Medal of the Arts from President Clinton for a career in which "he changed the nature of the American musical."

Sue Bovenkerk Slager, Sharon Sullivan, Lisa Towbin and Susan Winter are co-chairs of the 2017 Fall Benefit.

The event begins with cocktails followed by dinner and a tribute to Harold (Hal) Prince. All proceeds from this annual event will support MTC's mission as a leading non-profit theatre company producing contemporary plays on and off-Broadway, nurturing new talent through their Artistic Development Program, and developing the next generation of theatregoers and theatre makers through their esteemed Education Program.

Tables and individual tickets, which include cocktails, dinner, and the tribute, are now on sale. Tables are available at the $30,000, $25,000, and $20,000 levels, and individual tickets are on sale at the $3,000, $2,500, and $2,000 levels. To purchase tickets or find more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com/season-tickets/events/fall-benefit/ or contact MTC Special Events at (212) 399-3000 x 4244 or email events@mtc-nyc.org.

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including six Pulitzer Prizes and 23 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Renowned MTC productions include Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; August Wilson's Jitney; Cost of Living by Martyna Majok; Vietgone by Qui Nguyen; Sell/Buy/Date by Sarah Jones;Heisenberg by Simon Stephens; The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton; Fool For Loveby Sam Shepard; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein; Outside Mullingar and Doubt by John Patrick Shanley; Murder Ballad by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Fur by David Ives; Good People and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez; Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruined by Lynn Nottage; Proofby David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally;The Piano Lesson by August Wilson; Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; and Ain't Misbehavin', the Fats Waller musical. For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

