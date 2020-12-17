Noomi Rapace Set to Star in Gender-Flipped HAMLET Adaptation

Swedish actress Noomi Rapace will play a gender-swapped version of Hamlet in the upcoming film "Insane and Bloody," directed by Ali Abbasi.

"Shakespeare stole the Hamlet story from us. Now it's our turn to claim it back and make a version so insane and so bloody that make him turn in his grave. Let's make Hamlet great again!" said director Abbasi, who is Swedish, Danish, and Iranian, according to Deadline.

Details on the upcoming adaptation of what is considered by many to be Shakespeare's masterpiece are scant.

Rapace is best known for her film roles in "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" series. She recently starred in "The Secrets We Keep," "Angel of Mine," and "Close."

"Hamlet is a dream project in its purest and most explosive way," Rapace told Deadline. "I've been hoping, dreaming, wishing for this as long as I've been an actress. I base this as much on the material as on the creative alliance that surrounds it. Ali, Sjón and Meta are for me creatives on the highest level. They're truly brave and groundbreaking in their different areas and always on top of their game. To take on a Danish story with a Scandinavian touch and bring it out into the world with this group of people is a dream."

Filming on the project will begin in 2021.