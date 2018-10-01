BWW Regional Awards

Nominations Now Open for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide!

Oct. 1, 2018  

Nominations are NOW OPEN for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018. Our local editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's local editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia! Chose your region from the list below!

United States
Anchorage Appleton Arkansas
Atlanta Austin Baltimore
Berkshires Birmingham Boise
Boston Buffalo Central NY
Central PA Central VA Charlotte
Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland
Columbus Connecticut Dallas
Dayton Delaware Denver
Detroit Fargo Fayetteville
Fort Wayne Ft. Myers Greater MA
Hawaii Houston Indianapolis
Jackson Jacksonville Kansas City
Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles
Louisville Madison Maine
Memphis Milwaukee Minneapolis
Montana Nashville New Jersey
New Orleans Oklahoma Omaha
Orlando Palm Springs Philadelphia
Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland
Raleigh Rhode Island Sacramento
Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego
San Francisco Santa Barbara Sarasota
Seattle Sioux Falls South Bend
South Carolina St. Petersburg Wichita
Wyoming West VA West VA
Canada
Calgary Edmonton Montreal
Toronto Vancouver Ottawa
International
Argentina Austria Brazil
France Germany India
Italy Mexico Netherlands
Philippines South Africa Sweden
Colombia Denmark Ireland
Norway Peru Sydney
West End Israel

Please carefully and accurately fill in the nomination form for your region, making sure the production meets the eligibility requirements described above.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Related Articles

Include


More Hot Stories For You

  • KINKY BOOTS Will Close On Broadway This Spring
  • Photo: Get a First Look at Patti LuPone as Joanne in COMPANY on the West End
  • Photo Flash: Wow, Wow, Wow! First Look at Betty Buckley in the HELLO, DOLLY! National Tour
  • Tony-Winning Librettist Joseph Masteroff Passes Away at 98
  • Breaking: Tony Winner Justin Peck Will Choreograph Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY Remake
  • Who Knows What You'll Find! A Guide to the 2018 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE