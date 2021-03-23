Noma Dumezweni Joins Gateway School CONVERSATIONS AND CONNECTIONS Virtual Speaker Series

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

The Gateway School has launched a new virtual speaker series bringing open and inclusive dialogue on contemporary topics. Among the voices featured is Tony Award-nominated Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star, Noma Dumezweni.

She joins a lineup including Harold Koplewicz, President of the Child Mind Institute; Jason Flom, Founder of Lava Records; Libby Wadle, CEO of J Crew Group; Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice, Founders of Soul Cycle; and Erik Seidel, World Poker Tour Title Winner.

Topics include Identity and Inclusion, Fashion, Entrepreneurship, Entertainment, and Sports. The week-long virtual event is appropriate for life-long learners of all ages, students to professional. The series celebrates the diversity of minds, intelligence, and abilities and seeks to improve acceptance that all educational programs should be designed to embrace diverse learners.

The Gateway School Speaker Series: Conversations & Connections

April 25, 1 PM EST

Confidence and Self-Advocacy During Challenging Times: On Children with Learning Disabilities

Harold Koplewicz, President of the Child Mind Institute

April 26, 6 PM EST

Exploring Identity and Inclusion Through Storytelling

Allison Flom, Author of Lulu is a Rhinoceros, Writer and Director

Jason Flom, Author of Lulu is a Rhinoceros, Founder of Lava Records, Founding Board Member of the Innocence Project

April 27, 6 PM EST

On Fashion: How Clothing Trends Reflect the Times

Micaela Erlanger, Celebrity Stylist

Libby Wadle, CEO of J Crew Group

April 28, 5 PM EST

On Entrepreneurship: Collaboration and Teamwork

Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice, Founders of SoulCycle

April 29, 6 PM EST

On Acting: Overcoming Rejection while Pursuing Your Dreams

Noma Dumezweni, Tony Award Winning Actress

Judine Somerville, Stage and Screen Actress and Singer

April 30, 5:30 PM EST

On the Art of the Game: Using Poker Strategies to Win at Cards and Succeed in Life

Erik Seidel, World Poker Tour Title Winner

Maria Konnikova, NY Times Bestselling Author, Poker Player and Journalist

April 30, 7 PM EST

Charity Poker Tournament with Seidel and Konnikova

Free Registration: https://webapp.spotme.com/welcome/gateway

Event Details: https://wedoauctions.com/bidapp/index.php'slug=gatewaynyc