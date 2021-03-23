Noma Dumezweni Joins Gateway School CONVERSATIONS AND CONNECTIONS Virtual Speaker Series
Celebrate civersity of minds, intelligence and abilities with leaders in education, fashion, entrepreneurship, entertainment and sports.
The Gateway School has launched a new virtual speaker series bringing open and inclusive dialogue on contemporary topics. Among the voices featured is Tony Award-nominated Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star, Noma Dumezweni.
She joins a lineup including Harold Koplewicz, President of the Child Mind Institute; Jason Flom, Founder of Lava Records; Libby Wadle, CEO of J Crew Group; Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice, Founders of Soul Cycle; and Erik Seidel, World Poker Tour Title Winner.
Topics include Identity and Inclusion, Fashion, Entrepreneurship, Entertainment, and Sports. The week-long virtual event is appropriate for life-long learners of all ages, students to professional. The series celebrates the diversity of minds, intelligence, and abilities and seeks to improve acceptance that all educational programs should be designed to embrace diverse learners.
The Gateway School Speaker Series: Conversations & Connections
April 25, 1 PM EST
Confidence and Self-Advocacy During Challenging Times: On Children with Learning Disabilities
-
Harold Koplewicz, President of the Child Mind Institute
April 26, 6 PM EST
Exploring Identity and Inclusion Through Storytelling
-
Allison Flom, Author of Lulu is a Rhinoceros, Writer and Director
-
Jason Flom, Author of Lulu is a Rhinoceros, Founder of Lava Records, Founding Board Member of the Innocence Project
April 27, 6 PM EST
On Fashion: How Clothing Trends Reflect the Times
-
Micaela Erlanger, Celebrity Stylist
-
Libby Wadle, CEO of J Crew Group
April 28, 5 PM EST
On Entrepreneurship: Collaboration and Teamwork
-
Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice, Founders of SoulCycle
April 29, 6 PM EST
On Acting: Overcoming Rejection while Pursuing Your Dreams
-
Noma Dumezweni, Tony Award Winning Actress
-
Judine Somerville, Stage and Screen Actress and Singer
April 30, 5:30 PM EST
On the Art of the Game: Using Poker Strategies to Win at Cards and Succeed in Life
-
Erik Seidel, World Poker Tour Title Winner
-
Maria Konnikova, NY Times Bestselling Author, Poker Player and Journalist
April 30, 7 PM EST
Charity Poker Tournament with Seidel and Konnikova
Free Registration: https://webapp.spotme.com/welcome/gateway
Event Details: https://wedoauctions.com/bidapp/index.php'slug=gatewaynyc