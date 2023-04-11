Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

No Name At Word Up Super Story Party Returns to Washington Heights Next Week

The event is set for April 18.

Apr. 11, 2023  

No Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter brings New York's best established and emerging authors and storytellers including: Calvin Cato (Gotham Storytelling Festival)., Jillian Thomas (Muffins in the Window) and some special guests to the Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights on Tuesday, April 18 @ 7pm for its monthly series "No Name At Word Up Super Story Party."

Super Story Party is curated and co-hosted by author/storyteller Michele Carlo, the author of FISH OUT OF AGUA: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks, (Citadel Press). The show will also include a "Magic Hat Open-Mic" where audience members can signup for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories.

Admission is FREE, donations welcomed. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A, C or #1 train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue). For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.



