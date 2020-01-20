No Name... & A BAG O' CHIPS Comedy/Variety Show Returns to Otto's Shrunken Head
"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer, Eric Vetter recently announced a FRIDAY, JANUARY 24th show @ Otto's Shrunken Head in Manhattan. Vetter is the MC, Meri G Wayne is the Stage Manager.
Scheduled guest artists(subject to change): for Friday, January 24th Kevin Berrey, Anne Born, Menuhin Hart, Nancy Parker and Camille Theobald
Music provided by The Summer Replacements:
Carl "January Man, No Problem" Fortunato
Alex "The Assassin" De Suze
Fernando "Dr. Sandman" Morales González
"King Of The Hill" Courtney Hill
No cover, no minimum, performers subject to change. Otto's is located at 538 E 14th St (Cross Street: Between Avenue A and Avenue B) "L" subway train to First Avenue. For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: ottosshrunkenhead.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Public Theater took to Twitter to announced that their production of The Truth Has Changed, which was part of their Under The Radar Festival, has ... (read more)
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Is In The Works
Matilda the Musical is headed to the big screen!... (read more)
Dan DeLuca, Nicholas Podany, Keri Rene Fuller and More Will Perform at 54 SINGS HARRY STYLES at Feinstein's/54 Below
FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Sings Harry Styles on February 22nd, 2020 at 11:30pm. Get ready for an unforgettable cel... (read more)
Isaac Powell Returns to WEST SIDE STORY Tonight Following Knee Injury
West Side Story star, Isaac Powell, will rejoin the cast of the Broadway revival this evening following a knee injury that sidelined the actor, causin... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Be Profiled on New Apple TV+ Documentary Series DEAR...
A new documentary series on Apple TV+ will profile Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!... (read more)
Oh, What a Beautiful Broadway Run- OKLAHOMA! Cast Reflects on Final Performance
In 1943, a brand new musical from new composing team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein astounded the world and changed Broadway forever. In 2019, ... (read more)