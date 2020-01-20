No Name... & A BAG O' CHIPS Comedy/Variety Show Returns to Otto's Shrunken Head

"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer, Eric Vetter recently announced a FRIDAY, JANUARY 24th show @ Otto's Shrunken Head in Manhattan. Vetter is the MC, Meri G Wayne is the Stage Manager.

Scheduled guest artists(subject to change): for Friday, January 24th Kevin Berrey, Anne Born, Menuhin Hart, Nancy Parker and Camille Theobald



Music provided by The Summer Replacements:

Carl "January Man, No Problem" Fortunato

Alex "The Assassin" De Suze

Fernando "Dr. Sandman" Morales González

"King Of The Hill" Courtney Hill



No cover, no minimum, performers subject to change. Otto's is located at 538 E 14th St (Cross Street: Between Avenue A and Avenue B) "L" subway train to First Avenue. For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: ottosshrunkenhead.com.





