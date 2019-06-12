Nikki M. James, Aya Cash & More Join Cast of 24 HOUR MUSICALS

The 24 Hour Plays has just announced more participants that will help them mark their anniversary with an intimate production of The 24 Hour Musicals on Monday, June 17th at 8 PM on the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

New to the cast that will perform this year's four brand new musicals are Aya Cash, Nikki M. James, Solea Pfeiffer and Tamara Tunie. The musicals will be written by Kristoffer Diaz, Dave Harris, Lily Houghton and Christopher Oscar Peña. Sammi Cannold rounds out the directing team, and Grammy Award nominated singer/songwriter LOLO completes the group of composers.

They join previously announced: Erich Bergen, Clifton Duncan, Isabelle Fuhrman, Noah Galvin, Joel Marsh Garland, Montego Glover, Jessica Hecht, Atandwa Kani, Richard Kind, Leslie Kritzer, Bonnie Milligan, Anthony Rapp, Dee Roscioli, and Sarah Steele. Three of the four musicals will be directed by Oliver Butler, Shira Milikowsky, and Taylor Reynolds; and composed by Mike Doughty, Toshi Reagon, and Nellie McKay.

"The 24 Hour Plays and The 24 Hour Musicals are a delivery system for joy," said The 24 Hour Plays Executive Director Mark Armstrong, "and for 24 years this organization has brought together extraordinary artists around the world to make singular evenings of theater in 24 hours. From raising millions of dollars for charities, to launching significant careers through our professional development initiatives for young artists, our work shows what communities can do when they come together. We're celebrating 24 years of work that's touched everyone from celebrities to students and looking ahead to the next 24 years."

The 24 Hour Musicals feature four new musicals written and performed in the span of just 24 hours. The marathon process begins at 9 PM the night before the performance. Writers, composers, directors, choreographers, actors, music directors, musicians and production staff - many of whom have never worked with or met each other before - gather for an orientation where they share costume pieces and props, their special skills and reveal something that they have always wanted to do on stage. At 11 PM, composers and writers get to work crafting 15-20 minute musicals overnight and at 9 AM the next morning, actors receive their roles and directors, choreographers and musicians arrive to begin rehearsal. Less than 12 hours later, they'll perform in front of a live audience!

Proceeds from The 24 Hour Musicals benefit The 24 Hour Plays' programs, including The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals (a professional intensive for young artists) and help support the organization's ongoing non-profit work, including partner productions of The 24 Hour Plays and Musicals around the world.

