Nik Walker, Phoenix Best, Joey Taranto & More to Appear as Guests on BROADWAY SESSIONS
BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.
During this time of quarantine, Broadway Sessions will be offering digital programming on Thursday evenings through Facebook LIVE. www.facebook.com/bwaysessions. The show will go live at 8:30pm EST
This Thursday night, May 21st, a roster of Broadway favorites will share their go to audition songs and stories from "inside the room". Some hilarious, some horrifying, some triumphant, all EPIC!
Performers scheduled include:
Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, Les Miserables, The Color Purple), Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages, Spiderman), Nik Walker (Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud, Motown), Julian R Decker (Sunset Blvd, Hunchback, Love Never Dies), Zurin Villanueva (Mean Girls, The Lion King) and Heather Parcells (A Chorus Line, Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland)
The event will also feature "Open Mic" performances from singers from around the globe. To be considered for an open mic clot please email BwaySessions@gmail.com
Broadway Sessions recently received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benfit Award at the Mac Awards.
Viewers will be able to comment along and ask questions via the FB LIVE stream and are encouraged to share the stream online.
