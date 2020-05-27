Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar Are Back With SUPERHEROES IN LOVE: LIVING ROOM CONCERT #2

Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar are back by popular demand to bring "Superheroes in Love: Living Room Concert #2" to your streaming devices! Known for their roles in Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, Wicked and West Side Story, this married dynamic duo return to their living room to share their talents and love to bring you another evening filled with song and dance.

This month's concert will feature special live guests Drew Seeley (Another Cinderella Story, Jersey Boys, The Little Mermaid) and Michelle Alves (On Your Feet, West Side Story), and an appearance by West End star Sofía Escobar. The evening will feature a range of songs from classic Broadway to pop music, blended with more unannounced guests and a few surprises, this concert is not to be missed. Come spend an inspiring virtual evening with these Broadway superheroes to celebrate life and love! Tickets are available on EventBrite.com by searching Superheroes in Love, or at this link.

Nicolas Dromard started his Broadway career in Susan Stroman's Oklahoma! where he understudied the role of Will Parker. He later went on to perform with Hugh Jackman in The Boy From Oz. He was most recently seen closing the Broadway companies as Bert and Tommy DeVito, in Mary Poppins and Jersey Boys. On Broadway, Desiree Davar was in the 2010 revival of West Side Story standing by for Anita and was most recently seen regionally in roles such as Velma in Chicago, Tiger Lily in Peter Pan and Sally Bowles in Cabaret. They created, wrote and choreographed their show "Superheroes in Love" for Transcendence Theatre Company in Sonoma, California, performed with pops symphonies across the States and on cruises, and have been in National and International tours all over the world.

Drew Seeley is best known for his leading role in the movie Another Cinderella Story opposite Selena Gomez, and for closing the Broadway run of Jersey Boys as Bob Gaudio. He also starred in the The Little Mermaid as Prince Eric on Broadway.

Michelle Alves was most recently seen on Broadway in the musical On Your Feet. She's also played the role of Anita in numerous regional productions of West Side Story to rave reviews.

Sofía Escobar is an Olivier Award nominated actress from Portugal best known for her role of Maria in West Side Story for which she was nominated. She also starred in Phantom of the Opera as Christine Daaé, both in London's West End.

Check out the finale from their last concert below!

