Nick Cordero, Amber Iman, and More Join Star-Studded LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in DC

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced the complete cast and creative team for the Broadway Center Stage production of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors, helmed by director Mark Brokaw.

Joining the previously announced all-star cast are Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero (A Bronx Tale, Bullets over Broadway) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Amber Iman (Shuffle Along, the national tour ofHamilton) as Crystal, Amma Osei (Rock of Ages) as Ronnette, and Allison Semmes (Motown ) as Chiffon. New to the creative team is two-time Emmy Award-nominated choreographer Spencer Liff (So You Think You Can Dance, Head Over Heels, Hedwig and the Angry Inch).

As announced earlier, the tuneful and hilarious musical about a megalomaniacal R&B singing carnivorous plant will star Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty (Smash,Noises Off) as Audrey, Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother, Disgraced, The Babylon Line) as Seymour Krelborn, and Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as Audrey II. Tony Award nominee Lee Wilkof(Waitress, Kiss Me Kate), who played Seymour in the original 1982 production, returns to Little Shop of Horrors as Mr. Mushnik.

With book and lyrics by Academy Award winner Howard Ashman and music by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, Little Shop of Horrors is a delicious sci-fi camp classic based on the 1960s cult horror film. Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II," after his co-worker crush. This foul-mouthed carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it... blood.

The creative team for this production includes musical direction by Joey Chancey, set design by Tony Award winner Donyale Werle (Peter and the Starcatcher), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Broadway Center Stage: In the Heights), costume design by Jennifer Caprio (Falsettos, Spelling Bee), sound design by Tony Awardwinner Kai Harada (The Band's Visit, Broadway Center Stage: Chess), and projection design by Alex Basco Koch (Be More Chill).

Tickets for all performances are on sale through at the Kennedy Center box office, the website, or by calling (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

