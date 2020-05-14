Nick Blaemire to Appear as the Next Guest on SUNDAYS ON THE COUCH WITH GEORGE

George Salazar will welcome Nick Blaemire to "Sundays on the Couch with George" this Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 5pm EST/2pm PST on Youtube. Nick is an actor and writer known for his work in the 2011 Broadway Revival of Godspell, his Drama Desk-nominated performance as "Jon" in the 2016 off-Broadway revival of tick, tick... BOOM!, and most recently The Jonathan Larson Project and the national touring company of Falsettos.

For this episode of "Sundays on the Couch with George," Blaemire has decided to raising money for NYC Health + Hospitals (www.nychealthandhospitals.org). NYC Health + Hospitals is the largest public health care system in the United States. They provide essential inpatient, outpatient, and home-based services to more than one million New Yorkers every year in more than 70 locations across the city's five boroughs. The GoFundMe page for this week's episode can be found here: www.gofundme.com/sundays-on-the-couch-ep6.

Last week's episode of "Sundays on the Couch with George" featured MJ Rodriguez and raised $1,385 for The Trevor Project. Since launching the show six weeks ago, "Sundays on the Couch" has raised a total of $8,465 for organizations like Doctors Without Borders, The National Domestic Workers Alliance, and The Actors Fund.

Watch last week's full episode here:

Salazar and producer Sam Pasternack bring "Sundays on the Couch with George" to YouTube every Sunday at 5pm EST/2pm PST. "Sundays on the Couch" is a weekly, live talk-show that raises money each week for a different organization affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Salazar sits down with a different special guest every week for traditional Q&A segments, non-traditional and hilarious game segments, and the occasional musical performance. Throughout the show, viewers can make $10 donations via a GoFundMe link set up for a charity of the guest's choosing. Each $10 donation earns a chance to win a spot in #SundayStudyHall, a post-show private Zoom conference with Salazar and his guest. "Sundays on the Couch with George" streams live on Salazar's YouTube page (www.youtube.com/georgesalazaryt).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You