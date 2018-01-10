Nice to See You, Deary! Lin-Manuel Miranda Stops by SWEENEY TODD

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Tonight, Sweeney Todd's current piemaker, Carolee Carmello, tweeted some fun news from the front lines of the pie shop as she spotted a familiar face among the crowd: Lin-Manuel Miranda!

She tweeted a photo of the cast with the superstar composer, adding, "Just another Wednesday night at the pie shop ... except the genius of stage and screen @ Lin_Manuel happened to be in the front row!!!! # brilliantman # nbd"

It seems Lin is making the rounds in NYC, as his visit to the show comes hot on the heels of a trip to Come From Away earlier this week. Check out the photo from Lin's visit below!

Just another Wednesday night at the pie shop ... except the genius of stage and screen @Lin_Manuel happened to be in the front row!!!! ???????? #brilliantman #nbd pic.twitter.com/yBbJ7poDHS - Carolee Carmello (@CaroleeCarmello) January 11, 2018

Lin also tweeted his own photo:

Took the missus for a lighthearted evening romp downtown w Sweeney Todd, Mrs. Lovett & this incredible band cast & crew pic.twitter.com/BnfejzIBk8 - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 11, 2018

This production of the classic tale of blood thirsty barber Sweeney Todd and resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett immerses audiences in a completely new theatrical experience.

This Sweeney Todd comes to New York City following sold-out runs in London where the show debuted in Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop, the oldest continuously operating pie shop in the city, before transferring (by special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh) to a West End venue on Shaftesbury Avenue. The working pie-shop environment will be re-created at the Barrow Street Theatre.

