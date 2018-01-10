PHOTOS: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits the Rock
Lin-Manuel Miranda took a trip to Gander when he visited Come From Away last night. Check out the photos with the cast below!
Cod damn you Canadians for the 100 minutes wherein I constantly blinked back tears of gratitude for cheering for kindness & decency & your wonderful show pic.twitter.com/mpmiVITZwL- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 10, 2018
@Lin_Manuel was on The Rock today! Such an honour to have you @wecomefromaway pic.twitter.com/IsHO0Atvv6- Petrina Bromley (@petieb) January 10, 2018
With Lin-Manuel Miranda at Come From Away NY. pic.twitter.com/EmIxfKmP4Q- Lee MacDougall (@Leeword7) January 10, 2018
JUST AWESOME!!! #WelcomeToTheRock @Lin_Manuel - Amazing seeing you and Vanessa!! @wecomefromaway https://t.co/5MkqsLBnlb pic.twitter.com/FrcI2Giemj- Caesar Samayoa (@CaesarSamayoa) January 10, 2018
I'm going to need some new underwear. Thanks for visiting The Rock, @Lin_Manuel! @wecomefromaway pic.twitter.com/wUCfROG8tG- Geno Carr (@GenoCarr) January 10, 2018
COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this is the stunning production from Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley (Memphis) that the Los Angeles Times calls "an affecting and stirring new musical."
In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.
On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.