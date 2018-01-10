PHOTOS: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits the Rock

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Lin-Manuel Miranda took a trip to Gander when he visited Come From Away last night. Check out the photos with the cast below!

Cod damn you Canadians for the 100 minutes wherein I constantly blinked back tears of gratitude for cheering for kindness & decency & your wonderful show pic.twitter.com/mpmiVITZwL - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 10, 2018

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this is the stunning production from Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley (Memphis) that the Los Angeles Times calls "an affecting and stirring new musical."



In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.



On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

