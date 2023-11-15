Next Month's Comedy Show at Union Hall Features Jaboukie, Sydnee Washington, Shafi Hossain, and More

The event is set for December 3, 2023.
POPULAR
Hungry for comedy? Pull up a chair to Sunday Sauce, the sloppiest, sauciest bi-monthly comedy show at Union Hall in Brooklyn. It's like Sunday dinner at your Italian nonna's house, only better. Comedy duo Britt Migs and Irina Chelidze are The Meat Cats, serving up brand new sketches as an appetizer, followed by an antipasto platter of standup from featured in demand comics seen on Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, MTV, and more. There's no telling what will happen this time at Sunday Sauce, but we can guarantee it'll be saucy.
Where: Union Hall
702 Union St.
Brooklyn, NY 11215
When: 12/3/23 - Doors are at 5pm, show will start promptly at 5:30pm.Ticket
Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meat-cats-comedy-presents-sunday-sauce-tickets-721735960687
Ticket Cost: $10 advance / $15 Day of