Next Month's Comedy Show at Union Hall Features Jaboukie, Sydnee Washington, Shafi Hossain, and More

The event is set for December 3, 2023.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 2 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway Photo 3 Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway
Photos: First Look at the Cast of Broadway-Bound THE WIZ; Tickets On Sale Now! Photo 4 Photos: First Look at the Cast of Broadway-Bound THE WIZ; Tickets On Sale Now!

Next Month's Comedy Show at Union Hall Features Jaboukie, Sydnee Washington, Shafi Hossain, and More

Next Month's Comedy Show at Union Hall Features Jaboukie, Sydnee Washington, Shafi Hossain, and More

Hungry for comedy? Pull up a chair to Sunday Sauce, the sloppiest, sauciest bi-monthly comedy show at Union Hall in Brooklyn. It's like Sunday dinner at your Italian nonna's house, only better. Comedy duo Britt Migs and Irina Chelidze are The Meat Cats, serving up brand new sketches as an appetizer, followed by an antipasto platter of standup from featured in demand comics seen on Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, MTV, and more. There's no telling what will happen this time at Sunday Sauce, but we can guarantee it'll be saucy.

Where: Union Hall
702 Union St.
Brooklyn, NY 11215

  • Cross streets: Union Street & 5th Ave (Brooklyn)
  • Nearest public transportation: B63 bus, Union St (DNRW subways)
  • Phone: (718) 638-4816

When: 12/3/23 - Doors are at 5pm, show will start promptly at 5:30pm.Ticket

Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meat-cats-comedy-presents-sunday-sauce-tickets-721735960687 

Ticket Cost: $10 advance / $15 Day of

The Lineup

  • JABOUKIE YOUNG-WHITE (The Daily Show, Netflix)
  • SYDNEE WASHINGTON (Comedy Central, Don't Tell Comedy) 
  • SHAFI HOSSAIN (NY Comedy Festival, Comedy Cellar) 
  • JAKE CORNELL (College Humor, Edinburgh Fringe)
  • SALMA ZAKY (OFTV, SF Sketchfest)
  • KATHERINE GORHAM (Garden Party Comedy) 
  • BRITT MIGS (Reductress, Cracked)
  • IRINA CHELIDZE (Buzzfeed, Vulture)



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release Photo
Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release

The New Broadway Cast Recording of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG is out tonight Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:01AM ET. See the cast celebrate their surprise cast album release!

2
Photos: Patti LuPone Joins Hillary Clinton for Live Taping of YOU AND ME BOTH Podcast at S Photo
Photos: Patti LuPone Joins Hillary Clinton for Live Taping of YOU AND ME BOTH Podcast at Symphony Space

See photos from a live conversation at Symphony Space between former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and legendary artist Patti LuPone –– the first-ever live installment of “You and Me Both,” Clinton’s award-winning iHeartPodcast.

3
ALADDIN, CHICAGO, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE To Appear On CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade Coverage Photo
ALADDIN, CHICAGO, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE To Appear On CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade Coverage

CBS has announced Broadway performances for its upcoming broadcast of the 2023 Thanksgiving Day Parade.

4
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight! Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!

The New Broadway Cast Recording of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG is out tonight Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:01AM ET.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Patti LuPone Joins Hillary Clinton for Live Taping of YOU AND ME BOTH Podcast at Symphony SpacePhotos: Patti LuPone Joins Hillary Clinton for Live Taping of YOU AND ME BOTH Podcast at Symphony Space
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!
ALADDIN, CHICAGO, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE To Appear On CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade CoverageALADDIN, CHICAGO, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE To Appear On CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade Coverage
Barry Manilow, Cher and More To Light Up Annual CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Barry Manilow, Cher and More To Light Up Annual CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER 

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night Video
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
SHUCKED
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
CHICAGO

Recommended For You