Next Month's Comedy Show at Union Hall Features Jaboukie, Sydnee Washington, Shafi Hossain, and More

Hungry for comedy? Pull up a chair to Sunday Sauce, the sloppiest, sauciest bi-monthly comedy show at Union Hall in Brooklyn. It's like Sunday dinner at your Italian nonna's house, only better. Comedy duo Britt Migs and Irina Chelidze are The Meat Cats, serving up brand new sketches as an appetizer, followed by an antipasto platter of standup from featured in demand comics seen on Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, MTV, and more. There's no telling what will happen this time at Sunday Sauce, but we can guarantee it'll be saucy.

Where: Union Hall

702 Union St.

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Cross streets: Union Street & 5th Ave (Brooklyn)

Nearest public transportation: B63 bus, Union St (DNRW subways)

Phone: (718) 638-4816

When: 12/3/23 - Doors are at 5pm, show will start promptly at 5:30pm.Ticket

Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meat-cats-comedy-presents-sunday-sauce-tickets-721735960687

Ticket Cost: $10 advance / $15 Day of

The Lineup