New York Theatre Workshop Hosts Mandy Patinkin in Concert

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) will present Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries 2018. The concerts will take place at the Connelly Theater (220 East 4th Street) Wednesday, October 10 through Sunday, October 28, 2018. Tickets will be available to NYTW members and donors beginning at Noon EST on Wednesday, September 5 at NYTW.org. Limited tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 20.

NYTW is committed to making tickets available to every production via its CheapTix initiative. For this special concert series, NYTW will partner with TodayTix to offer a limited number of tickets for $25 via a digital lottery.

"Singing onstage is one of the great joys of my life, so I'm back on the boards," Mandy Patinkin says. "Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries 2018 is a marriage of some of my favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, along with selections from my newest recordings Mandy Patinkin Diary January 2018 and Mandy Patinkin Diary April/May 2018 (Nonesuch). I'm very happy to share Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries 2018, with Adam Ben-David on piano."

"Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping," raves The New Yorker, and that's exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of popular song. From Randy Newman to Stephen Sondheim, from Rufus Wainwright to Harry Chapin, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a musical journey you'll never forget.

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries 2018 will have an Opening Night performance on Wednesday, October 10. Regular performances will continue Friday, October 12; Sunday, October 14; Tuesday, October 16; Thursday, October 18; Saturday, October 20; Wednesday, October 24; Friday, October 26 and Sunday, October 28.

Tickets will be available for purchase exclusively to NYTW members and donors beginning at Noon EST on September 5, 2018. Memberships for the 2018/19 season are available at nytw.org or 212-460-5475. Limited tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 20.

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries 2018 is produced by Staci Levine.

Mandy Patinkin has been fortunate to carve out a varied career including theater, the concert stage, film, television, and as a recording artist. In his 1980 Broadway debut, Mandy won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Mandy's other stage credits include: Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest, Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the 'Wells,' The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages, and Henry IV, Part I.

In 1989, Mandy began his concert career at Joseph Papp's Public Theater in NYC. Since then he has toured (and continues to tour) his various solo concerts across North America, in London's West End, through Australia and New Zealand, as well as on Broadway and Off-Broadway. In addition to his solo concerts, Mandy has created collaborations with artists including opera super-star Nathan Gunn in An Evening with Mandy Patinkin & Nathan Gunn, with his dear friend Patti LuPone in An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin, and most recently, The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville, with Taylor Mac, directed by Susan Stroman.

Feature films credits including Life Itself, Wonder, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Queen of Spain, Ali and Nino, Wish I Was Here, The Wind Rises, Everybody's Hero, The Choking Man, Pinero, The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland, Lulu on the Bridge, Men with Guns, The Princess Bride, Yentl, The Music of Chance, Daniel, Ragtime, Impromptu, The Doctor, Alien Nation, Dick Tracy, The House on Carroll Street, True Colors, and Maxie.

In television, Mandy won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series "Chicago Hope," starred in the CBS series "Criminal Minds" and in the Showtime Original Series "Dead Like Me". Currently, he can be seen in the Award-winning Showtime Original Series "Homeland" as CIA Agent Saul Berenson.

As a recording artist on CBS Records, Mandy released Mandy Patinkin and Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Dress Casual. On the Nonesuch label, Mandy recorded his newest album Mandy Patinkin: DIARY, with Thomas Bartlett. Also with Nonesuch are Experiment, Oscar & Steve, Mamaloshen Kidults and Mandy Patinkin Sings Sondheim.

Adam Ben-David has been living his "bucket list" dream of accompanying Mandy Patinkin in concert since 2016. He has been active as an arranger, music director, conductor and pianist on Broadway for the past 22 years. His credits include The Book of Mormon, Jersey Boys, Spring Awakening, Wicked, High Fidelity, The Light in The Piazza, Bombay Dreams, Aida andOnce Upon a Mattress. He has accompanied numerous artists including Kelli O'Hara, Jarrod Spector, James Taylor, Patti LuPone and Megan Hilty. Adam is currently composing a theatrical adaptation of the children's classic From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler. He is a graduate of the Juilliard School.

