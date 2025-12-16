New York Tenor From Michigan, Glenn Seven Allen Releases 'Michigan Christmas'

With Christmas right around the corner, Michigan-born tenor Glenn Seven Allen is spreading holiday cheer with his debut of "Michigan Christmas", a song written and originally recorded by Broadway star and Saginaw native Brian d'Arcy James. The song is now available on all streaming platforms.

Allen, who grew up in East Lansing and spent summers on Mackinac Island, says the song resonates deeply with his own memories of Michigan holiday traditions.

First written in 2004 for a Saginaw benefit, D'Arcy James' song has become a Michigan favorite. Allen's rendition was recorded live in November 2024 at Center for the Performing Arts in Bay Harbor, Mich., with a full, all-Michigan orchestra, bringing fresh energy and vocal warmth, perfect for radio playlists and holiday programming.

"Michigan Christmas captures everything I love about the season here, from 'a ball, a bat, a Tigers cap' to 'Michigan snow on the Saginaw trees' and 'the Thumb of the Mitten, the Mackinac Bridge, a Lake Michigan breeze,'" Allen said. "It's extra meaningful because Brian is not just a brilliant friend and mentor, but a fellow Michigander."

Allen has performed on Broadway and with leading opera companies across the U.S. Most recently, he performed The National Anthem at the sold-out New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox AL Wildcard Game on October 2. His full-length live album will be released in 2026.