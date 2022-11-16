Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
New York Talent Manager Bill Treusch Has Passed Away

Treusch was a major influence in the 70s and 80s on the fabric of New York film and theater. 

Nov. 16, 2022  

Esteemed New York talent manager Bill Treusch died following a long illness on Tuesday, November 15th in New York City. Born March 16, 1942, Bill lived his life in New York City. Bill was a beloved brother, uncle, manager, mentor, and friend wholeaves behind a wonderfully eclectic group of friends and colleagues.

Bill began as an autograph collector, then as a personal assistant to Montgomery Clift, then theatrical talent agent with Dudley Field Malone. Most memorably, he joined the famous casting office of Marion Dougherty where he worked withJuliet Taylor, Wallis Nicita, and Gretchen Rennell as an assistant. Marion felt he was unsuited to casting but had a great eye for talent. She put him in an office in her basement where his management career flourished. This was mentioned in the recent documentary, CASTING BY. Bill Treusch started his company as a one-man-band, and it evolved into a powerhouse management company with a keen eye for new talent, providing actors a path into films, television and theatrical productions in a career that spanned more than five decades. Formed as Bill Treusch & Associates, the company was later named Bill Treusch Management.

He was instrumental in finding and guiding the careers of Academy Award winning/nominated actors Sissy Spacek, Richard Jenkins, Melissa Leo, Christopher Walken, Tom Hulce, Diane Keaton, Eric Roberts, Tom Berenger, Peter Weller, Viggo Mortenson, Carol Kane and Sandy Dennis, as well as Regina Baff, Graham Beckel, Brad Beyer, Matthew Bomer, Kevin Conway, Tim Guinee, Shawn Hatosy, June Havoc, John Heard, Matthew Lillard, Rudolf Martin, Melanie Mayron, Holt McCallany, Stephen McHattie, Oliver Platt, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Luke Reilly, Antonia Rey, Kathryn Walker and many other notable actors.

Treusch built a reputation for impeccable taste. His impact on the acting community is immeasurable. In particular, Treusch was a major influence in the 70s and 80s on the fabric of New York film and theater.

Treusch was known to give his time generously to young writers and directors including Joe Mantello and Peter Hedges. He also mentored a generation of producers, casting directors, agents, and managers.

Survived by his sister and brother-in-law Maureen and John Cunningham as well as nieces and nephews: Tara, Colin and Meghan Cunningham and Ken Treusch, talent manager / Partner Bleecker Street Entertainment and Shannon Treusch, Partner, Falco Ink. as well as several great nephews and nieces.

Donations may be made in Bill Treusch's name to The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund).



