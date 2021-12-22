Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New York String Orchestra Concert at Carnegie Hall Cancelled Due to COVID-19

pixeltracker

All future concerts remain on the Carnegie Hall schedule, pending further updates.

Dec. 22, 2021  
New York String Orchestra Concert at Carnegie Hall Cancelled Due to COVID-19

With everyone's safety in mind, Carnegie Hall today announced that the New York String Orchestra concert scheduled for this Friday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m., unfortunately has been cancelled due to the detection of positive COVID-19 test results among a small number of the orchestra's musicians.

Ticketholders for this performance who paid by credit card will receive automatic refunds; those who paid with cash should return their tickets to the Carnegie Hall Box Office on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue. Ticketholders with questions can call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or email feedback@carnegiehall.org.

All future concerts remain on the Carnegie Hall schedule, pending further updates. Patrons are encouraged to check carnegiehall.org for the most up-to-date information.


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen

More Hot Stories For You