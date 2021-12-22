New York String Orchestra Concert at Carnegie Hall Cancelled Due to COVID-19

With everyone's safety in mind, Carnegie Hall today announced that the New York String Orchestra concert scheduled for this Friday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m., unfortunately has been cancelled due to the detection of positive COVID-19 test results among a small number of the orchestra's musicians.



Ticketholders for this performance who paid by credit card will receive automatic refunds; those who paid with cash should return their tickets to the Carnegie Hall Box Office on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue. Ticketholders with questions can call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or email feedback@carnegiehall.org.



All future concerts remain on the Carnegie Hall schedule, pending further updates. Patrons are encouraged to check carnegiehall.org for the most up-to-date information.