New York String Orchestra Concert at Carnegie Hall Cancelled Due to COVID-19
With everyone's safety in mind, Carnegie Hall today announced that the New York String Orchestra concert scheduled for this Friday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m., unfortunately has been cancelled due to the detection of positive COVID-19 test results among a small number of the orchestra's musicians.
Ticketholders for this performance who paid by credit card will receive automatic refunds; those who paid with cash should return their tickets to the Carnegie Hall Box Office on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue. Ticketholders with questions can call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or email feedback@carnegiehall.org.
All future concerts remain on the Carnegie Hall schedule, pending further updates. Patrons are encouraged to check carnegiehall.org for the most up-to-date information.