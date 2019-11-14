New York State Council on the Arts Awards CPR - Center for Performance Research $15,000

Center for Performance Research today announced that it has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) for FY2020 AND FY2021 with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. NYSCA grants support the transformative impact of the performing, literary, visual and media arts in New York State.

CPR - Center for Performance Research is one of 462 arts organizations across New York State receiving a total of $8,383,993 million in grants through NYSCA's Round II FY2020 funding to support arts programs that drive New York State's economic growth and community health.

"The arts and culture are a critical driver of health in people and places," said Mara Manus, Executive Director, New York State Council on the Arts. "Our state's creative industries generate a total of $120 billion to the state economy, account for 466,000 jobs, and play a significant role in revitalization, education and social justice."

NYSCA will award a total of $41 million to arts organizations across New York State for FY2020. The second of three rounds of NYSCA funding for FY2020 includes support for museums, theatres, and arts organizations that drive tourism and anchor communities and arts education programs essential to learning for all ages, including public school students, aging populations and at-risk youth.

NYSCA Round II grants also support creative arts programs promoting physical and mental health and personal and professional development in historically underserved and vulnerable communities, including those in geographically remote areas; disabled communities; impoverished and homeless populations; and justice-involved youth and adults.

CPR received funding through NYSCA's Services to the Field to support their Artist-in-Residence (AiR) program. CPR's AiR Program provides 10 artists with 150 hours of deeply subsidized rehearsal space with advanced booking privileges and a $1,000 stipend. Artists will have opportunities to share their current practice with the larger CPR and NYC dance communities in Sunday Salon. They will also have the opportunity to curate a Performance Studio Open House and co-host a Performance Philosophy Reading Group. Funding from NYSCA will, in part, contribute to artists with fees for their participation in these programs.

"NYSCA has been an enduring supporter of CPR's subsidized rehearsal program, and we are thrilled to have received additional support for our presenting programs and residencies for fiscal years 2020 and 2021," says Charlotte Farrell, Executive Director, CPR. "Increasing artistic fees has been a primary motivator behind CPR's fundraising initiatives and we are overjoyed to have NYSCA's support to be able to provide - and increase - remuneration for our presenting artists."

Annually, NYSCA grants are awarded in 15 discipline programs and the Regional Economic Development Council initiative. Over the last two years, NYSCA has awarded an additional $30 million in capital funding to 71 organizations statewide fueling community development and tourism, and will announce additional capital grant awards this year.

"New York's cultural sector is a driving force in our state's economy," said Katherine Nicholls, Chair, New York State Council on the Arts. "As our arts organizations expand their audiences and programs with NYSCA support, we will serve many more New Yorkers and build the vitality of our communities statewide."

NYSCA Round II grant awards were made through the agency's Arts Education, Special Arts Services, Museum, Theatre, Music, Dance, Literature, and Visual Arts Programs. A list of NYSCA grantees searchable by program and location is available here.

Additional NYSCA funding will be announced in late 2019, including support for presenting organizations, individual artist commissions, and, through the Regional Economic Development Council, programs driving economic growth and building New York State's workforce.





