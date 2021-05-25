New York Movie Theatres Lobby For Lifting of Capacity Restrictions Statewide

New York movie theatres are lobbying to remove capacity restrictions statewide, Deadline reports.

The New York National Association of Theatre Owners reached out to the CDC, which isn't issuing any more pandemic restrictions, and telling businesses to abide by their local state rulings.

Because of this, NY NATO is having its lobbyists reach out to Governor Andrew Cuomo's office and demand a lifting of all capacity restrictions and social distancing in movie theaters by this coming weekend.

No further updates have been released at this time.

Read more on Deadline.