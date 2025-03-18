New York Drama Film A COMEDY OF ERRORS Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Noel Leon and Mickey Gooch, Jr. have announced their new film A Comedy of Errors. The gritty New York story features an award-winning ensemble cast including Siobhan Hogan Fallon (Forrest Gump, Seinfeld, Men in Black), Oscar-nominated Brian O’Halloran (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob), Luke Null (Saturday Night Live), Judy Gold (2 Broke Girls, Better Things), two-time Emmy award-winner Andy Dick (Reality Bites, Inspector Gadget, Employee of the Month), Noel Leon (star and writer of the film, based on her own story), and Or Mashiah (Wild ‘N Out).

A Comedy of Errors marks Mickey Gooch, Jr.'s feature directorial debut who is known for his production work on films like The Trial of the Chicago 7, THE HEAD Thieves, Jay and Silent Bob. The film was written, co-directed, and edited by Noel Leon who brings her unique vision to the screen.

The movie offers a hilarious, meaningful glimpse into the dark, disillusioned mind of an addict relapsing. It follows queer female standup comic, Noel, who relapses after getting dumped and evicted two days before Christmas. Feeling like the butt of a cosmic joke, she goes on the bender of all benders across NYC with her stoner best friend, Or. And, on her descent towards rock bottom, she reaches out to unlikely suspects for help such as her unscrupulous therapist, Dr. Yohannson (Andy Dick), ex-con turned “sober guru”, Susan (Judy Gold), and a jaded cop, lan (Brian O'Halloran), her alcoholic mom (Siobhan Hogan Fallon), and of course her bartender (Mike Young).

“In the grips of an addiction everything seems black and white, which is why I shot the feature as such… with alternate reality and flashbacks in color. In this way, we sensational an addict’s yearning an escape, this elusive alternate state of mind. Inspired by Fellini, the film plays with reclaiming ‘days of innocence,’ discovering child-like whimsy and curiosity as a means of staying sober. It’s a coming-of-age tale that demonstrates the necessity of abandoning worldviews that no longer serve you inherent at each stage of life…Life (for anyone sober or not) is a continual process of becoming,” said Leon.

“I hope that anyone struggling will enjoy the humor in the film as a means of catharsis. This story is a testament to the beauty inherent in simply persevering against the greatest opponent: oneself.” said Gooch.

“Substance abuse is a global health issue. Unfortunately, even if you yourself aren’t affected, it’s six degrees of separation to find someone who is.” Gooch continued.

Mickey Gooch was born and raised in New Jersey. As an actor, he is known for How to Be Single (2016), The Clapper (2017) Deported (2020) and Madness in the Method (2019). He was writing partners with Kevin Smith and is known for his comedic wit. He made his directorial debut on this film, A Comedy of Errors. Previously, he executive produced critically acclaimed films such as The Trial of the Chicago 7. He's extremely active in New York's sober community having personally overcome his own decade long battle with addiction.

A Comedy of Errors was filmed in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Red Bank, New Jersey. The film features an iconic shot on the Brooklyn Bridge, and one on the roller coaster in Coney Island amongst others. Shooting in Red Bank was a nod to Kevin Smith who shot his cult classics (Clerks, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) there. Smith is a huge inspiration for Leon.

“New York plays a main character in the film. Somehow, we’ve managed to give it a small town feel while capturing its grittiness and heart,” said Leon. The film is currently in the final stages of post-production. Executive producers include DG Guyer and Ian Sugarman.