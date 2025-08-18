New York Comedy Festival Adds More Than 100 Additional Shows to 2025 Line-up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) has added more than 100 shows to its 2025 line-up, including RIGHT NOW with John Goblikon on November 7 at The Bell House, Genius & Poison Presents: The Magicians of Magic on Nov 9 & 10 at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel New York, Maddy Smith on November 12 at New York Comedy Club Upper West Side, That Show hosted by Chris Gethard on November 12 at UCB, New York’s Funniest Stand-Ups presented by Threads on November 12 at Hard Rock Hotel New York, Comics To Watch on November 12 and November 14 at Hard Rock Hotel New York, Jaye McBride Does A Half Hour on November 14 at Tiny Cupboard, I Never Liked You with Matteo Lane & Nick Smith on November 14th at Arlo, Monsters of Tokyo on November 15 at High Line Comedy, Hannibal Buress & Friends on November 16 at Isola Brooklyn, Erica Rhodes: Pushing up Daisies on November 16 at UCB, and Ricky Velez on November 16 at The Gramercy. See the full lineup of additional shows and buy tickets HERE.

The newly announced shows will take place in addition to the previously announced headliners including The Basement Yard, Hannah Berner, Michael Blackson, Louis C.K., Margaret Cho, Alex Edelman, Chris Fleming, Pete Holmes, Morgan Jay, Ismo, Ryan Long, Nurse John, Yohay Sponder, Strangers with Candy with Stephen Colbert, Paul Dinello and Amy Sedaris, Trevor Wallace and more.

“We’re incredibly excited to unveil this year’s expanded lineup, featuring more than 100 shows across all five boroughs of the city. The level of talent joining us this year is nothing short of phenomenal. Our continued mission is to uplift and celebrate the dynamic New York comedy community—bringing together rising stars and iconic performers in the city’s most storied venues that reflect the incredibly rich diversity and boundless energy of this city,” said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival. ,” said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival.

Launched in 2004, the New York Comedy Festival has evolved into a premier event on the global comedy calendar. Founded by Caroline Hirsch and produced by Carolines, the inaugural festival featured a dozen stand-up shows over five days. Today, the NYCF has expanded its reach and impact, producing more than one hundred shows annually over ten days. The festival brings together over 200 of the top comedians from across the country and around the world, who perform at some of the most prestigious in New York’s five boroughs, including Carnegie Hall, the Beacon Theatre, Town Hall, and Kings Theatre.