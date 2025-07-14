Alex Edelman, Hannah Berner, & More Join New York Comedy Festival Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winner Alex Edelman is back with his latest show, "What Are You Going To Do," set to play at Carnegie Hall this November as part of the New York Comedy Festival. His most recent show, Just for Us, played on Broadway in 2023, before premiering as an HBO original comedy special in April of 2024.

The 21st edition of the New York Comedy Festival, running from Friday, November 7 to Sunday, November 16, will also include The Basement Yard, Hannah Berner, Michael Blackson, Louis C.K., Margaret Cho, Chris Fleming, Pete Holmes, Morgan Jay, Ismo, Ryan Long, Nurse John, Yohay Sponder, Strangers with Candy with Stephen Colbert, Paul Dinello and Amy Sedaris, Trevor Wallace and more.

Tickets for all shows are available to the general public starting Monday, July 21, at 11 AM ET. Tickets can be purchased through the NYCF website here. Take a look at the full lineup below. Additional shows will be announced soon.

Bread Cashback™ American Express® Credit Card cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets to NYCF shows beginning Wednesday, July 16 at 11 AM ET until Friday, July 18 at 10 PM ET. Bread Cashback™ American Express® Cardmembers will also have access to purchase preferred tickets until Monday, August 11. For complete presale and preferred ticket details, visit here.

Founded by Caroline Hirsch in 2004, the festival brings together some of the biggest names in comedy and stand-up, featuring more than 100 shows over ten days across all five boroughs. Featuring 200+ top comedians from around the globe, the festival takes over iconic venues like Carnegie Hall, the Beacon Theatre, Madison Square Garden, and Town Hall.

THE 2025 NEW YORK COMEDY FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7

7:00 PM & 9:45 PM – Ryan Long at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel New York

8:00 PM - Nurse John: The Short Staffed Tour at The Beacon Theatre

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8

7:00 PM – A Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Cancellation of Strangers with Candy with Stephen Colbert, Paul Dinello and Amy Sedaris at Town Hall

7:00 PM & 9:45 PM – Ryan Long at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel New York

7:00 PM– Trevor Wallace: The Alpha Beta Male at Beacon Theatre

8:00 PM – Hannah Berner: None of My Business Tour at Carnegie Hall

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9

7:00 PM - Ismo: Woo Hoo! World Tour at Town Hall

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13

7:00 PM – Yohay Sponder: Self Loving Jew at Town Hall

7:00 PM – Morgan Jay: The Goofy Guy Tour at The Beacon Theatre

8:00 PM – The Basement Yard: From the Basement to the World Tour at Madison Square Garden

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14

7:00 PM & 9:45 PM – Michael Blackson: America Is Fkd Comedy Tour at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel NY

7:00 PM – Pete Holmes: The PETE HERE NOW Tour at Town Hall

7:30 PM – Louis C.K. Ridiculous at The Beacon Theater

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15

6:00 PM – Alex Edelman: What Are You Going To Do at Carnegie Hall

7:00 PM & 9:45 PM – Michael Blackson: America Is Fkd Comedy Tour at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel NY

7:00 PM – Margaret Cho: Choligarchy at Town Hall

7:30 PM – Louis C.K.: Ridiculous at The Beacon Theater

8:45 PM – Chris Fleming at Carnegie Hall