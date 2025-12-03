New York City Center Launches Teen Musicians to Form the Inaugural City Center Youth Orchestra

New York City Center has launched a search for teen musicians to form the inaugural City Center Youth Orchestra. In partnership with Broadway Education Alliance, the 18-member teen orchestra will accompany the opening and closing numbers at The Roger Rees Awards at 7pm on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Symphony Space. City Center Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell will serve as creative advisor.

Leading up to the performance, these young musicians will get the opportunity to work with and learn from professional musicians and conductors who perform on Broadway and with City Center Encores!—lead Music Director Rick Hip-Flores and Teaching Artists Alejandro Senior and Jason Belanger.

In addition, New York City Center is commissioning a new musical theater medley to open the showcase in partnership with BerkleeNYC’s Musical Theater Writing students who will contribute arrangement, composition, and mentorship.

“For our third year partnering with Broadway Education Alliance and The Roger Rees Awards, we are so excited to spotlight these young musicians and to connect them with our Encores! artists and Broadway professionals as they continue to develop their artistry,” said Tia Powell Harris, VP of Education & Community Engagement.

High School students (grades 9 – 12) who are interested in applying for the City Center Youth Orchestra must submit an online application between January 5 through 19. Callbacks will take place on Sunday, February 22 at 4pm at the City Center Studios (130 W 56th Street). Rehearsals will take place at BerkleeNYC (441 W 53rd St) on April 11 and 25, and May 9 and 17 (tech rehearsal). For more information and to submit an application, visit NYCityCenter.org/YouthOrchestra.