New York Butoh Institute to Present THE FLOWER OF LIFE SHAMANISTIC MARATHON With Master Abhay Oyun

Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute will present The Flower of Life Shamanistic Marathon, a workshop and shamanistic journey with Shaman Abbhay Oyun, from April 5-13, 2025. Join Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute in this amazing workshop series focused on bringing modern-day shamanistic events to New York. Tickets to each workshop cost $25-$55.

Join Butoh Institute for an extraordinary event of deep spiritual connection and personal transformation with the renowned Russian shaman Abhay Oyun. Whether you seek inner harmony, energetic protection, or a deeper understanding of ancient wisdom, these experiences will guide you on your path. A sacred gathering to awaken your inner spirit, tap into ancestral wisdom, and embrace personal empowerment.

For seven days, New Yorkers will have the opportunity to experience modern day shamanism with world renowned Abhay Oyun. Each day, either a class, workshop, or ritual circle will be offered in different locations in the city. A few highlights of our marathon are ritual circles in the middle of Times Square and at the iconic House of YES on April 6 and 10.

To book an individual session with Shaman Abhay Oyun while he is in New York, contact Abhay Oyun directly through his website (contact form) at www.abhayoyun.org.

A Workshop and Shamanistic Journey with Master Abhay Oyun Dates

Saturday, April 5, 2025 | 4pm-8pm

Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 4pm-8pm

Field of Love Circle with Master Abhay Oyun Dates

Sunday, April 6, 2025 | 2pm-3pm

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 | 7pm-8:30pm

Thursday, April 10, 2025| 7pm- 8:30pm

Friday, April 11, 2025 | 8pm-9:30pm

Energy Practices with Shaman Abhay Oyun Dates

Monday, April 7, 2025 | 7pm-8:30pm

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 | 7pm-8:30pm

Individual Sessions

Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 9am-7pm

"Throughout its history, Butoh has often been compared to a shamanistic practice" says artistic Director Vangeline. "Butoh comes from Japan and is influenced by Asian somatic practices, which means that Butoh dancers approach their craft as an energy practice. In Butoh, we experience a deep connection with Nature, the world around us, and everything that exists--one of its principles is that we are all connected. Butoh work intersects with shamanism in several ways, as both focus on transformation, altered states of consciousness, and a deep connection to the unseen realms of existence.

For two decades, our company has focused on environmental and social healing, and our mission aligns with peaceful healing work. Today, it is extremely rare for anyone in our big cities to experience genuine shamanistic practices that have been passed down from generation to generation. Focusing on peace and healing seems really important, and we are really excited to bring this opportunity to New Yorkers."

This initiative for peace was born in response to what seems like a very stressful time in the history of the United States, to help reimagine what kind of community gatherings are possible in New York.

In the words of New York's most famous artist, Yoko Ono--whose birthday we just celebrated: "IMAGINE PEACE: Think PEACE, Act PEACE, Spread PEACE. Let us come together to realize a peaceful world."

The full program of events is available at https://www.vangeline.com/flower-of-life-shamanistic-marathon. Most events are by donation, and others range from free participation to $50 for a 5-hour workshop.

Biographies

For over 28 years, Shaman Abhay Oyun has dedicated his life to answering the profound questions of his students. His books, courses, and seminars are the culmination of this journey, drawing on ancient knowledge of psycho-energetic protection, global traditions, and his own transformative experiences. Abhay Oyun's deep understanding of religions, rituals, and spiritual growth allows him to guide others toward clarity, balance and fulfillment in all areas of life. When introduced at conferences and gatherings, he is often described as: A compassionate and inspiring guide, empowering others with vitality, understanding, and kindness. Abhay Oyun's presence is both powerful and uplifting, touching the lives of all who meet him. https://www.abhayoyun.org/.

Vangeline is a teacher, dancer, and choreographer specializing in Japanese Butoh. She is the artistic director of the Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute (New York), a dance company firmly rooted in the tradition of Japanese butoh while carrying it into the twenty-first century. The Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute is dedicated to advancing Butoh in the 21st century, with a particular emphasis on education, social justice, research, and archiving.

The Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute reaches out to the New York and international community by offering public Butoh classes, workshops, and performances through collaborations with international and national Butoh artists. Our socially conscious performances tie together butoh and activism; our work addresses issues of gender inequality and social justice. Our yearly New York Butoh Institute Festival elevates the visibility of women in butoh, and our festival Queer Butoh gives a voice to LGBTQIA+ butoh artists.

Our award-winning, 18-year running program, The Dream a Dream Project, brings Butoh dance to incarcerated men and women at correctional facilities across New York State. "The Dream a Dream Project" contributes to the rehabilitation of New York's incarcerated population. Overall, our programs promote equity, diversity, and inclusion in the field of butoh.