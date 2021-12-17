New York Artists Equity Association Awarded $59,500 By The New York State Council On The Arts

New York Artists Equity announced today a grant awards totaling $59,500 from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State's $105 million investment in the arts for FY2022, NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million since June 2021. NYAE is the proud recipient of the NYSCA Support for Organizations Grant and NYSCA Recovery Fund Grant.



"The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it's essential we do all we can help this industry thrive once again," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "These awardees represent the best of what New York's vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work, but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well."



"NYSCA applauds Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their responsive investment of $105 million for the nonprofit arts and culture sector. 2022 will continue to bring change and New York Artists Equity will play a vital role in the renewal of our state's economy and creative ecosystem," said Mara Manus, Executive Director, NYSCA. "On behalf of the entire NYSCA Team, we wish to extend our sincere congratulations on your award."



"Council congratulates New York Artists Equity on their grant award! New York State arts and culture organizations inspire New Yorkers and cultivate community in every region," said Katherine Nicholls, Chair, NYSCA. "Arts and culture are crucial to our state's health, and Council recognizes the dynamic impact of NYSCA grantees on the well-being of all New Yorkers."



You can read Governor Hochul's press release here:

https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-announces-45-million-critical-funding-propel-recovery-nonprofit-arts-and



Founded in 1947, NYAE is a diverse community of artists, patrons and allied professionals that are empowered cultural stewards charged with advancing the professional aspirations of emerging practitioners, particularly those from underrepresented groups. In this role as experiential incubator, NYAE takes risks that are aesthetically and socially impactful but not necessarily financially lucrative.



NYSCA's generous grant award will allow NYAE to continue offering a rigorous compendium of inclusion programming that scaffolds professional development while providing equitable access to the greater art world. Program offerings will include gallery and online exhibitions, sales support, professional education, residencies and opportunities for critical engagement with arts professionals, affiliate partners and patrons. via video interviews, blogs and Zoom panel discussions with art world professionals.



More importantly, NYAE will aim to celebrate the resiliency of its diverse communities and the transcendent power of art to move us forward -- however haltingly that advance may appear.