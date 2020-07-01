New Theatre Podcast 'Fourth Wall' To Discuss Bias, Diversity, Discrimination In The Industry

Fourth Wall: the podcast is a new forum hosted by two women in theatre - one black and one white - who engage in 100% authentic and vulnerable discussions, investigate questions and seek answers to uncover the deeply-ingrained biases that exist just behind the curtain of the theatre community. Hosts Abigail Brazier and Alaina Newell, current theater students at Western Carolina University, dive head-first into conversations with all players of the theatre community (actors, directors, casting directors, designers, writers, creatives, and more) to get to the bottom of differences that divide us and why they should unite us. Produced by Tyler McKenzie Creative Studio, new episodes of the podcast will drop every Wednesday, starting July 1st, and are available to be streamed wherever listeners consume their podcasts.

Special thanks to Fourth Wall's production consultants, Nick Buchholz and Sara Flatow.

ABIGAIL BRAZIER has been an active participant and fierce advocate of theatre arts since the ripe age of seven. She has grown up and shown up on all kinds of stages across Florida, New York, Connecticut, and now North Carolina as she pursues her B.F.A. in Musical Theatre at Western Carolina University. Not only is Abigail deeply dedicated to making space for every voice to be heard; she is prepared to dive head-first and humbly into discussions that require understanding, respect, and open ears in order to acknowledge discomfort and create change in every nook and cranny of the theatre community and beyond.

ALAINA NEWELL is proud to be a young artist entering the theatre industry during these unprecedented times. She has been an advocate and a voice for young students of color. Alaina is committed to exposing the deeply rooted bias found in the industry while simultaneously lifting up her fellow performers of color and giving people, both black and not, the tools to stand up for injustice in their communities.

Tyler McKenzie has been in the Broadway and national touring companies of Hamilton, Matilda, and Mamma Mia, and is the founder of "Tyler McKenzie Creative Studio." Tyler is committed to creating a safe space for youth to make bold choices and find their individual point of view through musical theatre training. Strongly aligned with "Reduced Inequalities," "Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions," and "Gender Equality," Tyler offers Pay-What-You-Can classes to provide inclusivity and opportunity for all storytellers

