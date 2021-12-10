New Orleans-Set PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Film In the Works at Universal

Universal Pictures has acquired John Fuesco's screenplay for a new Phantom of the Opera horror musical film set in contemporary New Orleans.

Deadline reports that the film will be produced by John Legend's Get Lifted Film Company and Harvey Mason Jr. It was be an adaption of the 1910 Gaston Leroux novel.

Feusco stated that his screenplay is set in the nightlife of modern-day New Orleans, which is known as the most haunted city in America. The film will mix jazz, funk, and soul music with the French Creole culture, voodoo magic, and masquerade of Mardi Gras.

The musical sound is reported to be shaped around a "H.E.R.-like" singer who is mentored by a mysterious man while peculiar events occur in a night club that is trying to remain alive.

Legend's production company has produced films such as Jingle Jangle, The Legend of the Underground, and A Crime on the Bayou.

Harvey Mason Jr. is responsible for productions like Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Dreamgirls, Pitch Perfect, and Respect.

Leroux's The Phantom of the Opera novel is now public domain and has been adapted many times, notably in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical of the same name. The story follows tells the enticing tale of the Phantom, who haunts the stage of the Paris Opera and subsequently falls in love with a beautiful young soprano.

The musical, which is the longest running production in Broadway history, is now playing at the Majestic Theatre.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos