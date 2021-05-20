New Musical Film Inspired By Gaston Leroux's PHANTOM in the Works

Anthony McCarten and Scooter Braun have partnered to produce an upcoming movie musical inspired by Gaston Leroux's "The Phantom of the Opera."

The film is loosely inspired by the 1919 novel and is wholly separate from the Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway musical.

Leroux's depiction of a destructive relationship remains, as will a dark love story, but the movie intends to upend the romanticism associated with previous interpretations, and instead lean into the suspense and horror that was a big part of the book, according to Deadline.

McCarten will write the screenplay, while the music is set to be composed by a series of artists assembled by Braun, who manages Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Idina Menzel, Demi Lovato, Ashley Graham and Tori Kelly.

These songs will appear as diagetic plot moments - no one will "break into song," and the music appears as a feature of the story.

"The basic idea that lured me in was the chance to brush the cobwebs off a 110 year old tale, and return to roots suspense and horror," McCarten said. "It will be a contemporary version of story, incorporate contemporary themes, and a new musical soundtrack drawing on some of the biggest recording talent."